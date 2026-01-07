Enola Holmes 3 First Look Out: Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Might Be Getting Engaged To Tewkesbury | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 08, 2026, 02:30 IST

Enola Holmes 3 first-look photo teases romance as Louis Partridge’s Tewkesbury appears to propose to Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola.

Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge in a first-look still from Netflix’s Enola Holmes 3.

Millie Bobby Brown is gearing up for her next major outing after Stranger Things, returning as the sharp-witted detective in Enola Holmes 3. The actor is once again producing and starring in the third instalment of Netflix’s popular mystery franchise, based on Nancy Springer’s The Enola Holmes Mysteries book series. With the sequel set to release later this year, a newly unveiled first-look image has sparked fresh excitement—and wedding speculation—among fans.

The Enola Holmes films follow the adventures of Enola, the fiercely independent younger sister of Sherlock Holmes. In the upcoming sequel, Enola travels abroad in search of what is described as her most challenging case yet. However, it seems romance may complicate matters more than expected.

Netflix Drops First Look From Enola Holmes 3

Netflix shared the first-look image from Enola Holmes 3 on X (formerly Twitter), teasing a major twist in Enola’s personal life. The streamer wrote, “Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter and Louis Partridge return in Enola Holmes 3, where Enola must crack life’s greatest mystery: love — FIRST LOOK.”

The image shows Louis Partridge’s Lord Tewkesbury holding up a ring as Enola looks on in visible shock, strongly hinting at a possible proposal. The moment has fuelled speculation about whether the fan-favourite duo will finally say “I do” in the third film.

Directed by Adolescence filmmaker Philip Barantini, the sequel also stars Himesh Patel and Sharon Duncan-Brewster. Henry Cavill reprises his role as Sherlock Holmes, while Helena Bonham Carter returns as Eudoria Holmes, Enola’s unconventional mother. Fans may recall that Patel was introduced as Dr Watson in the closing moments of Enola Holmes 2.

According to the official synopsis, “Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.”

What We Know About the Third Film

The third instalment has been penned by Adolescence writer Jack Thorne, continuing the tone and charm that made the first two films hits with audiences. Last year, announcing the start of filming, Millie Bobby Brown shared a behind-the-scenes video featuring herself and Partridge. Shot in a single take, the clip showed Enola and Tewkesbury mid-scene, with playful banter breaking out once the take ended.

Millie is producing Enola Holmes 3 alongside her father, Bobby Brown. Her husband, Jake Bongiovi, also joins the project as an executive producer, marking a family-backed effort behind the scenes.

First Published: January 08, 2026, 02:30 IST

