মঙ্গলবার, ২৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৫:৪৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi booed by Pakistan fans after India’s U19 Asia Cup final defeat – Watch | Cricket News Enrique Iglesias And Anna Kournikova Welcome Baby No. 4; Couple Shares First Photo | Hollywood News Saloni Batra Confirms Animal 2 Return, Opens Up About Struggles As Industry Outsider | Bollywood News Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad Turn Heads In Stylish Traditional Looks At Cousin’s Mehendi | Watch | Bollywood News Rowdy Janardhana First Look: Vijay Deverakonda Turns Savage In Blood-Soaked Avatar | Telugu Cinema News Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh Film Earns Rs 16 Cr On Third Monday | Bollywood News কুষ্টিয়ার দুটি আসনে বিএনপি প্রার্থীদের মনোনয়নপত্র সংগ্রহ Rashmika Mandanna Gives Shoutout To Vijay Deverakonda For Rowdy Janardhana: ‘What An Actor!’ | Telugu Cinema News কালিয়াকৈরে পারিবারিক কলহের জেরে এক নারীর মৃত্যু গোবিপ্রবি সাংবাদিক সমিতির কার্যনির্বাহী নির্বাচন আগামীকাল
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Enrique Iglesias And Anna Kournikova Welcome Baby No. 4; Couple Shares First Photo | Hollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২৩ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Enrique Iglesias And Anna Kournikova Welcome Baby No. 4; Couple Shares First Photo | Hollywood News


Last Updated:

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcome baby no. 4. The longtime couple shared a first photo on Instagram as their family grows to six.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova share the first glimpse of their newborn baby.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova share the first glimpse of their newborn baby.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova’s family has grown once again. The global music star and the former tennis champion have welcomed their fourth child, sharing the joyful news with fans through a heartfelt social media post.

The couple announced the arrival of their baby in a joint Instagram post on Monday, December 22. Their newborn was born on Wednesday, December 17, and joins the couple’s three children — twins Lucy and Nicholas, both eight, and daughter Mary, who is five.

The announcement featured an intimate photograph of the newborn wrapped snugly in a blanket and wearing a hospital beanie, resting beside a soft sloth plush toy. Keeping the reveal simple and emotional, Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova captioned the post, “My Sunshine 12.17.2025.” The couple did not disclose the baby’s name or gender.

Couple’s Growing Family and Joyful Journey

The news comes months after a source confirmed to PEOPLE in August that the couple were expecting their fourth child together. According to the insider, the pair were overjoyed at the prospect of expanding their family yet again.

“Anna and Enrique are very happy to become parents again,” the source had shared at the time. “They have proven to be great parents to their three children, and both of them love the process. They enjoy the activities and all that goes along with raising children.”

The source also revealed that Iglesias has consciously reduced his touring commitments in recent years to prioritise family life. While performing remains close to his heart, being present for his children has taken precedence. “Being a dad is very important to him,” the insider added.

A Private Yet Enduring Love Story

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have long been known for keeping their personal lives away from the spotlight. The couple first met in 2001 on the set of Iglesias’ music video Escape and made their first public appearance together at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2002. Despite their global fame, they have largely chosen to raise their children privately.

In October, Kournikova shared a rare glimpse of family life when she posted a Halloween photo featuring herself and her three children dressed in playful costumes. The post offered fans a warm peek into their close-knit household.

Years before becoming a mother, Kournikova had spoken openly about her desire to have children. In a 2011 interview with Women’s Health, she shared that she “absolutely” wanted to be a mom, expressing her love for caring for others.

With the arrival of baby number four, Iglesias and Kournikova continue their journey as one of entertainment’s most enduring and private couples, embracing parenthood once again with quiet joy.

Location :

Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

First Published:

December 23, 2025, 04:54 IST

News movies hollywood Enrique Iglesias And Anna Kournikova Welcome Baby No. 4; Couple Shares First Photo
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Saloni Batra Confirms Animal 2 Return, Opens Up About Struggles As Industry Outsider | Bollywood News

Saloni Batra Confirms Animal 2 Return, Opens Up About Struggles As Industry Outsider | Bollywood News

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad Turn Heads In Stylish Traditional Looks At Cousin’s Mehendi | Watch | Bollywood News

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad Turn Heads In Stylish Traditional Looks At Cousin’s Mehendi | Watch | Bollywood News

Rowdy Janardhana First Look: Vijay Deverakonda Turns Savage In Blood-Soaked Avatar | Telugu Cinema News

Rowdy Janardhana First Look: Vijay Deverakonda Turns Savage In Blood-Soaked Avatar | Telugu Cinema News

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh Film Earns Rs 16 Cr On Third Monday | Bollywood News

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh Film Earns Rs 16 Cr On Third Monday | Bollywood News

কুষ্টিয়ার দুটি আসনে বিএনপি প্রার্থীদের মনোনয়নপত্র সংগ্রহ

কুষ্টিয়ার দুটি আসনে বিএনপি প্রার্থীদের মনোনয়নপত্র সংগ্রহ

Rashmika Mandanna Gives Shoutout To Vijay Deverakonda For Rowdy Janardhana: ‘What An Actor!’ | Telugu Cinema News

Rashmika Mandanna Gives Shoutout To Vijay Deverakonda For Rowdy Janardhana: ‘What An Actor!’ | Telugu Cinema News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST