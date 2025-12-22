Enrique Iglesias And Anna Kournikova Welcome Baby No. 4; Couple Shares First Photo | Hollywood News

Last Updated: December 23, 2025, 04:54 IST

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcome baby no. 4. The longtime couple shared a first photo on Instagram as their family grows to six.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova share the first glimpse of their newborn baby.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova’s family has grown once again. The global music star and the former tennis champion have welcomed their fourth child, sharing the joyful news with fans through a heartfelt social media post.

The couple announced the arrival of their baby in a joint Instagram post on Monday, December 22. Their newborn was born on Wednesday, December 17, and joins the couple’s three children — twins Lucy and Nicholas, both eight, and daughter Mary, who is five.

The announcement featured an intimate photograph of the newborn wrapped snugly in a blanket and wearing a hospital beanie, resting beside a soft sloth plush toy. Keeping the reveal simple and emotional, Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova captioned the post, “My Sunshine 12.17.2025.” The couple did not disclose the baby’s name or gender.

Couple’s Growing Family and Joyful Journey

The news comes months after a source confirmed to PEOPLE in August that the couple were expecting their fourth child together. According to the insider, the pair were overjoyed at the prospect of expanding their family yet again.

“Anna and Enrique are very happy to become parents again,” the source had shared at the time. “They have proven to be great parents to their three children, and both of them love the process. They enjoy the activities and all that goes along with raising children.”

The source also revealed that Iglesias has consciously reduced his touring commitments in recent years to prioritise family life. While performing remains close to his heart, being present for his children has taken precedence. “Being a dad is very important to him,” the insider added.

A Private Yet Enduring Love Story

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have long been known for keeping their personal lives away from the spotlight. The couple first met in 2001 on the set of Iglesias’ music video Escape and made their first public appearance together at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2002. Despite their global fame, they have largely chosen to raise their children privately.

In October, Kournikova shared a rare glimpse of family life when she posted a Halloween photo featuring herself and her three children dressed in playful costumes. The post offered fans a warm peek into their close-knit household.

Years before becoming a mother, Kournikova had spoken openly about her desire to have children. In a 2011 interview with Women’s Health, she shared that she “absolutely” wanted to be a mom, expressing her love for caring for others.

With the arrival of baby number four, Iglesias and Kournikova continue their journey as one of entertainment’s most enduring and private couples, embracing parenthood once again with quiet joy.

