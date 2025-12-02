Entertainment News Wrap: Ranveer Singh’s Apology, Diljit’s War-Ready Look & Masaba’s Shocking Reveal

In today’s entertainment wrap, we dive into Ranveer Singh’s public apology after his IFFI 2025 act sparked controversy, Diljit Dosanjh’s powerful first look as an Indian Air Force pilot in ‘Border 2’, and actor-designer Masaba Gupta’s emotional revelation about a painful childhood incident that resurfaced at a recent event. From viral backlash to cinematic excitement to heartfelt confessions, here’s everything that made headlines in the world of entertainment. Watch this video for more!

Last Updated: December 02, 2025, 18:49 IST