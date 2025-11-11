Esha Deol Refutes Dharmendra’s Death Rumours: ‘My Father Is Recovering’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 11, 2025, 09:30 IST

Esha Deol took to her Instagram handle and issued a statement, clarifying that Dharmendra is “stable and recovering”.

Esha Deol is Dharmendra’s daughter from his second marriage with Hema Malini. She also has a sister named Ahana Deol.

Esha Deol has dismissed rumours of her father, veteran actor Dharmendra’s death. On Tuesday morning, the actress took to her Instagram handle and issued a statement, clarifying that Dharmendra is “stable and recovering”.

“The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery,” Esha Deol wrote.

Chirag Sehgal Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage. Apart from bringing …Read More Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage. Apart from bringing … Read More

First Published: November 11, 2025, 09:30 IST