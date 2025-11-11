মঙ্গলবার, ১১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:০৮ পূর্বাহ্ন
'Averages, strike rates don't win T20s': Gautam Gambhir reveals fearless blueprint behind India's new era | Cricket News Esha Deol Refutes Dharmendra's Death Rumours: 'My Father Is Recovering' | Bollywood News Palak Tiwari snapped by the papz — slaying the casual look! 'Sun been a great therapy': Shreyas Iyer shares first update since near-fatal injury in Australia | Cricket News কম্বোডিয়ার সঙ্গে থাইল্যান্ডের শান্তিচুক্তি স্থগিত Dharmendra Lived In A Garage, Earned Rs 200 During Struggle: 'I'd Do Overtime For Extra Money' | Bollywood News 'Toughest conversations': Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on dropping Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav | Cricket News Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan Visit Dharmendra At Breach Candy Hospital Amid Health Concerns | Bollywood News Sourav Ganguly blasts Team India selectors for Mohammed Shami snub: 'Don't see any reason' | Cricket News The Actress Worked With Amitabh Bachchan, Married Her Co-star, Then Divorce Happened, She Found Love Again At 40
বিনোদন

Esha Deol Refutes Dharmendra's Death Rumours: 'My Father Is Recovering'

  মঙ্গলবার, ১১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Esha Deol Refutes Dharmendra's Death Rumours: 'My Father Is Recovering'


Esha Deol took to her Instagram handle and issued a statement, clarifying that Dharmendra is “stable and recovering”. 

Esha Deol is Dharmendra’s daughter from his second marriage with Hema Malini. She also has a sister named Ahana Deol.

Esha Deol has dismissed rumours of her father, veteran actor Dharmendra’s death. On Tuesday morning, the actress took to her Instagram handle and issued a statement, clarifying that Dharmendra is “stable and recovering”.

“The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery,” Esha Deol wrote.

Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage.

November 11, 2025, 09:30 IST

