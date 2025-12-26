Esha Deol Shares Comfy Christmas Video With Santa Hat, Cookies; Turns Off Comments | Watch | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 26, 2025, 08:23 IST

Esha had previously clarified that she would post work-related things on Instagram and asked her fans for empathy.

Stills from Esha Deol’s ad.

Esha Deol has shared a cosy Christmas video on her Instagram, but it is an advertisement. In the video, Esha is seen enjoying cookies on a comfortable couch, dressed in red and green Christmas colours. However, the actress turned her comment section off as the post came soon after her father, Dharmendra’s, death. Previously, Esha shared that she had to post to fulfil her work commitments and urged that she should not be judged.

The post was captioned, “We all know that this season comes with its usual cravings… and honestly, that’s part of the joy. And I think what helps is choosing things that feel good while tasting good. Here’s to celebrating without the post-Christmas spiral. Merry Christmas🎄💚❤️.” Watch here:

Just a few days ago, Esha shared a heartbreaking note on her Instagram Story and urged people not to judge her for keeping her work commitments after Dharmendra’s death. She wrote, “I had kept a few work commitments on hold for a long time, which I would be posting & sharing with you all now in the coming days. Please understand me as a human & most importantly as a daughter who is still grieving the loss of her most loving, precious father. A loss I would never get over.”

Esha Deol also shared, “If I had things my way, I would wish to not be on this platform for sometime and just take a break. But I can’t do that. So try & be kind and understanding. Thank you for the love & support always. Love you all.” Esha Deol turned off the comments for her latest brand promotion post.

Dharmendra, who was also father to Ahana Deol and, from his first marriage with Prakash Kaur, father to Sunny and Bobby Deol, passed away on 24 November. Earlier in November, the 89-year-old actor had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after his health deteriorated. Though he was discharged and brought home under medical supervision, his condition did not improve, and he died at his residence.

