Esha Deol Shares Late Father Dharmendra’s BTS Video From Last Day Of Ikkis Shoot: ‘He Is The Best’ | Bollywood News

Esha Deol remembered her late father Dharmendra, and shared a video from the day he wrapped up shooting his final film Ikkis.

Actress Esha Deol has taken to her social media account to share a BTS video of the upcoming movie Ikkis, featuring her late superstar father, Dharmendra.

Dharmendra, who will be seen posthumously in the upcoming film ‘Ikkis’, in the BTS video was seen asking for forgiveness in case he had hurt anybody, even unintentionally.

“I’m a bit happily sad today, the last day of shooting. I love you all; if I made any mistake, please forgive me,” said Dharmendra.

He also is seen urging audiences from both India and Pakistan to watch Ikkis. In the video, Dharmendra was also seen expressing happiness at being a part of Ikkis. He said, “I’m extremely happy to be with Maddock Films. The team, the captain, Sriram ji. The film is done in a very nice way.”

Esha Deol, who shared the heartwarming video, wrote on her social media, “He is the best. Love you, Papa.”

Earlier in the day, Dharmendra, an elder of Sunny Deol, had also taken to his social media account to share the same video.

He captioned it as, “A smile that lit up the darkness. Generosity without limits. Love for my papa is deeply rooted in our hearts. He has blessed us with his final film, Ikkis. Let’s celebrate him in movie halls this New Year.”

Talking about Ikkis, the last movie of Dharmendra’s career, ‘Ikkis’ is directed by Sriram Raghavan and is based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, one of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardees. He was martyred during the 1971 Indo-Pak war at the age of 21.

The lead role is played by Agastya Nanda and also marks the debut of Akshay Kumar’s niece, Simar Bhatia. Ikkis is all set to release on January 1, 2026.

