শনিবার, ২০ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:৫৬ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Erling Haaland’s 2 in Man City win over West Ham gives him more Premier League goals than Cristiano Ronaldo | Football News Sandeep Reddy Vanga Lauds Dhurandhar; Haarsh Limbachiyaa And Bharti Singh Announce Birth Of Second Baby Boy | Bollywood News Esha Deol Shares Late Father Dharmendra’s BTS Video From Last Day Of Ikkis Shoot: ‘He Is The Best’ | Bollywood News Nora Fatehi Meets With A Road Accident On Her Way To David Guetta’s Concert, Drunk Driver Rams Into Her Car: Report | Bollywood News গোবিপ্রবিতে শহিদ হাদির গায়েবানা জানাজা ও কফিন মিছিল Kolkata chaos: Lionel Messi’s event derailed after a ‘very influential person’ reached stadium? What organiser told SIT | Football News ভারতীয় দূতাবাসে ঘৃণা প্রদর্শনে একা হেঁটে যাবেন রাশেদ প্রধান Did you know Vinod Khanna lived In 4X5 Ft. Ashram Room During Peak Of His Career? | Bollywood News ওসমান হাদি হত্যাকাণ্ডের বিচার নিশ্চিতের আহ্বান জাতিসংঘ মহাসচিবের হাদীর হত্যাকারীদের ২৪ ঘন্টার মধ্যে গ্রেফতারের আল্টিমেটাম এন্টি ফ্যাসিস্ট স্কোয়াডের
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Esha Deol Shares Late Father Dharmendra’s BTS Video From Last Day Of Ikkis Shoot: ‘He Is The Best’ | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২০ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Esha Deol Shares Late Father Dharmendra’s BTS Video From Last Day Of Ikkis Shoot: ‘He Is The Best’ | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Esha Deol remembered her late father Dharmendra, and shared a video from the day he wrapped up shooting his final film Ikkis.

font
Esha Deol Shares Late Father Dharmendra's BTS Video From Last Day Of Ikkis Shoot

Esha Deol Shares Late Father Dharmendra’s BTS Video From Last Day Of Ikkis Shoot

Actress Esha Deol has taken to her social media account to share a BTS video of the upcoming movie Ikkis, featuring her late superstar father, Dharmendra.

Dharmendra, who will be seen posthumously in the upcoming film ‘Ikkis’, in the BTS video was seen asking for forgiveness in case he had hurt anybody, even unintentionally.

“I’m a bit happily sad today, the last day of shooting. I love you all; if I made any mistake, please forgive me,” said Dharmendra.

He also is seen urging audiences from both India and Pakistan to watch Ikkis. In the video, Dharmendra was also seen expressing happiness at being a part of Ikkis. He said, “I’m extremely happy to be with Maddock Films. The team, the captain, Sriram ji. The film is done in a very nice way.”

Esha Deol, who shared the heartwarming video, wrote on her social media, “He is the best. Love you, Papa.”

Earlier in the day, Dharmendra, an elder of Sunny Deol, had also taken to his social media account to share the same video.

He captioned it as, “A smile that lit up the darkness. Generosity without limits. Love for my papa is deeply rooted in our hearts. He has blessed us with his final film, Ikkis. Let’s celebrate him in movie halls this New Year.”

Talking about Ikkis, the last movie of Dharmendra’s career, ‘Ikkis’ is directed by Sriram Raghavan and is based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, one of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardees. He was martyred during the 1971 Indo-Pak war at the age of 21.

The lead role is played by Agastya Nanda and also marks the debut of Akshay Kumar’s niece, Simar Bhatia. Ikkis is all set to release on January 1, 2026.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

First Published:

December 20, 2025, 21:55 IST

News movies bollywood Esha Deol Shares Late Father Dharmendra’s BTS Video From Last Day Of Ikkis Shoot: ‘He Is The Best’
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Sandeep Reddy Vanga Lauds Dhurandhar; Haarsh Limbachiyaa And Bharti Singh Announce Birth Of Second Baby Boy | Bollywood News

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Lauds Dhurandhar; Haarsh Limbachiyaa And Bharti Singh Announce Birth Of Second Baby Boy | Bollywood News

Nora Fatehi Meets With A Road Accident On Her Way To David Guetta’s Concert, Drunk Driver Rams Into Her Car: Report | Bollywood News

Nora Fatehi Meets With A Road Accident On Her Way To David Guetta’s Concert, Drunk Driver Rams Into Her Car: Report | Bollywood News

ভারতীয় দূতাবাসে ঘৃণা প্রদর্শনে একা হেঁটে যাবেন রাশেদ প্রধান

ভারতীয় দূতাবাসে ঘৃণা প্রদর্শনে একা হেঁটে যাবেন রাশেদ প্রধান

Did you know Vinod Khanna lived In 4X5 Ft. Ashram Room During Peak Of His Career? | Bollywood News

Did you know Vinod Khanna lived In 4X5 Ft. Ashram Room During Peak Of His Career? | Bollywood News

ওসমান হাদি হত্যাকাণ্ডের বিচার নিশ্চিতের আহ্বান জাতিসংঘ মহাসচিবের

ওসমান হাদি হত্যাকাণ্ডের বিচার নিশ্চিতের আহ্বান জাতিসংঘ মহাসচিবের

হাদীর হত্যাকারীদের ২৪ ঘন্টার মধ্যে গ্রেফতারের আল্টিমেটাম এন্টি ফ্যাসিস্ট স্কোয়াডের

হাদীর হত্যাকারীদের ২৪ ঘন্টার মধ্যে গ্রেফতারের আল্টিমেটাম এন্টি ফ্যাসিস্ট স্কোয়াডের

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST