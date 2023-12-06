বুধবার , ৬ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২১শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Exclusive: R Chandru Spills The Beans On Collaborating With Kiccha Sudeep For His Next

ডিসেম্বর ৬, ২০২৩ ২:৪৩ অপরাহ্ণ
Kiccha Sudeep and R Chandru joined hands last for the film Kabzaa.

Kiccha Sudeep and R Chandru joined hands last for the film Kabzaa.

There was news of Kiccha Sudeep and R Chandru collaborating on Kabzaa 2 and a recent photo of both of them fuelled those rumours further.

Kiccha Sudeep played a fearless police officer named Bhargav Bakshi in the much-anticipated gangster film Kabzaa earlier this year. The film failed to perform well at the box office. It was directed by Kannada filmmaker R Chandru. Kabzaa was widely lambasted for being a ‘cheap replica of KGF’. R Chandru was intending it as a multi-part enterprise, with the second instalment to be led by the characters played by Kiccha Sudeep and Shiva Rajkumar. Kiccha Sudeep made a cameo as Bhargav Bakshi, a modern-day police officer, who told a group of rowdy-sheeters the story of mobster Arkeshwara (Upendra), a prominent figure in the 1980s underworld. There was news of Kiccha Sudeep and R Chandru collaborating on Kabzaa 2 and a recent photo of both of them together has fuelled those rumours further.

Talking to News18 exclusively on this, R Chandru revealed that Kiccha Sudeep was at his place as part of a casual visit and not for the discussion of any film. He said that Kiccha Sudeep visits his home from time to time and the photo was taken during one of those visits. Regarding his upcoming film, he said that the work on dialogue and script is underway and that he will announce the film officially sometime next year after pre-production work is finalised.

R Chandru was asked whether the new film is the one with Kiccha Sudeep; to this, he replied that while a movie with the actor is in its initial stage, it may not happen anytime soon because Kiccha Sudeep is currently busy with Kiccha47, a movie he signed for Tamil filmmaker Cheran. The project was announced on Kiccha Sudeep’s birthday.

The collaboration between R Chandru and Kiccha Sudeep will most likely be a pan-India film, based on a script that has been okayed by filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s father, Vijayendra Prasad. Chandru promises that the project will have a global movie concept. In all likelihood, it may not be a sequel or a spinoff of Kabzaa, given the poor reception and box office returns of the film.

Entertainment Bureau

Source link

