EXO Drops Dark, Charismatic Teasers For 8th Album ‘REVERXE,’ Set For Jan 19 Release | Web-series News

EXO reveals powerful new teaser photos for their 8th full album ‘REVERXE,’ teasing a dark concept and superpower themes ahead of its January 19 release.

EXO has officially ignited comeback fever with the release of a dramatic new set of teaser photos for their highly anticipated eighth full-length album, ‘REVERXE.’ The images introduce a dark, charismatic concept that highlights the group’s commanding presence and sharp visuals, instantly drawing attention from fans worldwide.

Set against a mysterious and unfamiliar landscape, the teaser photos present EXO in an intense, cinematic atmosphere that signals a bold new era. The visual direction leans into shadowy tones and powerful imagery, further raising expectations for what the group has in store. EXO’s 8th full album ‘REVERXE’ is scheduled to be released on January 19 KST, marking their first studio album comeback since ‘Exist’ in 2023.

A Return to EXO’s Signature Superpower Universe

The newly released images appear to revisit EXO’s iconic superpower concept, a defining feature of their debut era that once captivated the K-pop industry. Each member is subtly portrayed in alignment with their original abilities, adding an extra layer of nostalgia and intrigue.

Kai, known for his teleportation power, is depicted in motion, giving the impression of speed and sudden movement. Sehun, associated with the element of wind, is surrounded by swirling energy that enhances the sense of dynamism in the shot. These visual cues have sparked excitement among longtime fans, many of whom view the superpower storyline as a core part of EXO’s identity.

The album ‘REVERXE’ will feature nine tracks, including the title song ‘Crown.’ The track is described as a pledge to protect a precious person until the very end, likening that individual to a crown sought after by many—suggesting themes of devotion, conflict, and power.

Ahead of the album’s release, EXO has already given fans a taste of their new music. On the day of their fan meeting last month, the group pre-released the music video for ‘I’m Home’ and performed the track live for the first time. Just days later, they appeared at the 2025 Melon Music Awards (MMA), where they showcased another album track, ‘Back It Up.’

Debuting in 2012, EXO is SM Entertainment’s flagship boy group, with a legacy built on hits like ‘Growl,’ ‘Love Me Right,’ and ‘Call Me Baby.’ This comeback is expected to feature six members, as Xiumin, Baekhyun, and Chen are currently in a contractual dispute after leaving SM Entertainment. Meanwhile, Chinese member Lay Zhang was absent from last month’s fan meeting due to diplomatic issues between China and Japan, which may impact his participation in upcoming promotions.

