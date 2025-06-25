F1 Star Brad Pitt Says He ‘Missed the Chance’ For A ‘Gay Experience’: ‘But If I Did…’ | Hollywood News

Last Updated: June 25, 2025, 21:46 IST

Brad Pitt revealed on Dax Shepard’s podcast that he missed the chance to have a gay experience. Pitt, dating Ines de Ramon, has been married twice.

Brad Pitt features in the lead role in F1 The Movie. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Brad Pitt says he has “missed the window” to have a “gay experience”. The 61-year-old actor – who is currently dating 32-year-old jewellery executive Ines de Ramon – believes his chance to spend some intimate time with another man is long gone. Speaking on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, he said, “You know, I’ve never had a gay experience.

“I kind of missed that window.” However, if Brad does ever indulge in a homosexual experience, the star joked he’s unlikely to pick podcast host Dax. Brad quipped, “But if I did, it wouldn’t be you.”

The Bullet Train actor has been married twice before, but both ended in divorce. He wed actress Angelina Jolie in 2014, but they split in 2019 and their divorce was finalised in 2024. Brad was also married to Friends star Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005.

In 2018, Gus Van Sant, who had been due to direct Brokeback Mountain, which starred Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger as two homosexual cowboys, revealed Brad, Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, and Ryan Phillippe all rejected the chance to appear in the motion picture.

Speaking to Indiewire, he said, “Nobody wanted to do it. I was working on it, and I felt like we needed a really strong cast, like a famous cast. That wasn’t working out. I asked the usual suspects: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Ryan Phillippe. They all said no. What I could have done, and what I probably should have done, was cast more unknowns, not worried about who were the lead actors. I was not ready. I’m not sure why. There was just sort of a hiccup on my part. There was something off with myself, I guess, whatever was going on.”

The movie – which was eventually helmed by Ang Lee – broke barriers for casting heterosexual actors Gyllenhaal and Ledger as the two main characters, Jack Twist and Ennis Del Mar.

Location : Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

