Advertise here
বুধবার , ২৫ জুন ২০২৫ | ১১ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

F1 Star Brad Pitt Says He ‘Missed the Chance’ For A ‘Gay Experience’: ‘But If I Did…’ | Hollywood News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২৫, ২০২৫ ১০:১৬ অপরাহ্ণ
F1 Star Brad Pitt Says He ‘Missed the Chance’ For A ‘Gay Experience’: ‘But If I Did…’ | Hollywood News


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Brad Pitt revealed on Dax Shepard’s podcast that he missed the chance to have a gay experience. Pitt, dating Ines de Ramon, has been married twice.

Brad Pitt features in the lead role in F1 The Movie. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Brad Pitt features in the lead role in F1 The Movie. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Brad Pitt says he has “missed the window” to have a “gay experience”. The 61-year-old actor – who is currently dating 32-year-old jewellery executive Ines de Ramon – believes his chance to spend some intimate time with another man is long gone. Speaking on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, he said, “You know, I’ve never had a gay experience.

“I kind of missed that window.” However, if Brad does ever indulge in a homosexual experience, the star joked he’s unlikely to pick podcast host Dax. Brad quipped, “But if I did, it wouldn’t be you.”

The Bullet Train actor has been married twice before, but both ended in divorce. He wed actress Angelina Jolie in 2014, but they split in 2019 and their divorce was finalised in 2024. Brad was also married to Friends star Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005.

In 2018, Gus Van Sant, who had been due to direct Brokeback Mountain, which starred Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger as two homosexual cowboys, revealed Brad, Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, and Ryan Phillippe all rejected the chance to appear in the motion picture.

Speaking to Indiewire, he said, “Nobody wanted to do it. I was working on it, and I felt like we needed a really strong cast, like a famous cast. That wasn’t working out. I asked the usual suspects: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Ryan Phillippe. They all said no. What I could have done, and what I probably should have done, was cast more unknowns, not worried about who were the lead actors. I was not ready. I’m not sure why. There was just sort of a hiccup on my part. There was something off with myself, I guess, whatever was going on.”

The movie – which was eventually helmed by Ang Lee – broke barriers for casting heterosexual actors Gyllenhaal and Ledger as the two main characters, Jack Twist and Ennis Del Mar.

authorimg

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring…Read More

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring… Read More

    Location :

    Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

    First Published:
News movies » hollywood » F1 Star Brad Pitt Says He ‘Missed the Chance’ For A ‘Gay Experience’: ‘But If I Did…’



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

F1 Star Brad Pitt Says He ‘Missed the Chance’ For A ‘Gay Experience’: ‘But If I Did…’ | Hollywood News
F1 Star Brad Pitt Says He ‘Missed the Chance’ For A ‘Gay Experience’: ‘But If I Did…’ | Hollywood News
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Indian Navy: ধরা পড়বে না রাডারে, ভারতের হাতে এল ভয়ঙ্কর যুদ্ধজাহাজ তমাল! ব্রাহ্মস নিয়ে নজর রাখবে পাকিস্তানে
Indian Navy: ধরা পড়বে না রাডারে, ভারতের হাতে এল ভয়ঙ্কর যুদ্ধজাহাজ তমাল! ব্রাহ্মস নিয়ে নজর রাখবে পাকিস্তানে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Howrah News: টানা বৃষ্টিই কাল! তিল, বাদাম সব নষ্ট! হাজার হাজার টাকা নষ্ট হলেও চিন্তা নেই এইসব চাষিদের | howrah udaynarayanpur farmers facing huge losses heavy rain causes damage crops
Howrah News: টানা বৃষ্টিই কাল! তিল, বাদাম সব নষ্ট! হাজার হাজার টাকা নষ্ট হলেও চিন্তা নেই এইসব চাষিদের | howrah udaynarayanpur farmers facing huge losses heavy rain causes damage crops
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Old Man Donates Property to Temple: সম্পত্তির লোভে অপমান, অবহেলা করত মেয়েরা! চার কোটির জমি-বাড়ি মন্দিরে দান করলেন বৃদ্ধ
Old Man Donates Property to Temple: সম্পত্তির লোভে অপমান, অবহেলা করত মেয়েরা! চার কোটির জমি-বাড়ি মন্দিরে দান করলেন বৃদ্ধ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
বরিশাল-৪ আসনে পঙ্কজ দেবনাথের প্রার্থিতা বহাল

বরিশাল-৪ আসনে পঙ্কজ দেবনাথের প্রার্থিতা বহাল

 ঈদে ঘরে ফেরা মানুষের নিরাপত্তায় মাঠে তৎপর টাঙ্গাইলের জেলা প্রশাসক

ঈদে ঘরে ফেরা মানুষের নিরাপত্তায় মাঠে তৎপর টাঙ্গাইলের জেলা প্রশাসক

 বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের ৮০ শতাংশ শিক্ষার্থী হতাশাগ্রস্ত

বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের ৮০ শতাংশ শিক্ষার্থী হতাশাগ্রস্ত

 ‘আ.লীগকে নূতন করে কবরে পাঠানোর দরকার নেই’

‘আ.লীগকে নূতন করে কবরে পাঠানোর দরকার নেই’

 ব্লক মার্কেটে ৩৯ কোম্পানির ৪৬ কোটি টাকার লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad

ব্লক মার্কেটে ৩৯ কোম্পানির ৪৬ কোটি টাকার লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad

 বিডিকলিং এখন ৫০০ কর্মীর পরিবার

বিডিকলিং এখন ৫০০ কর্মীর পরিবার

 How California Could Recall Gov. Gavin Newsom

How California Could Recall Gov. Gavin Newsom

 Pankhili Sandesh, Til elacher Sandesh– News18 Bangla

Pankhili Sandesh, Til elacher Sandesh– News18 Bangla

 Vikrant Massey And Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Highly Anticipated ’12th Fail’ To Release On 3rd October

Vikrant Massey And Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Highly Anticipated ’12th Fail’ To Release On 3rd October

 লেনদেনের শীর্ষে বেক্সিমকো – Corporate Sangbad

লেনদেনের শীর্ষে বেক্সিমকো – Corporate Sangbad
Advertise here