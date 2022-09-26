Falguni Pathak Says Can’t Take Legal Action Against Neha Kakkar, Shah Rukh Khan Breaks Internet with Shirtless Pic

Falguni Pathak has expressed her dismay over Neha Kakkar remixing Maine Payal Hai Chankaiye.In a recent interview, she said that she can’t take legal action against the makers of the remix because she does not own the music rights. She also said that she wished she knew more about the importance of owning the rights.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share a shirtless photo of him. In the picture, he can be seen sitting on a couch with only his trousers on. He sports long, messy hair and is wearing beads on his wrist. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota…. Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota..’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan.” It had fans swooning.

Raju Srivastav’s family organized a prayer meet in honour of the late comedian in Mumbai on Sunday. The prayer meet took place at the Iskcon Temple in Juhu in the evening. The comedian’s colleagues and contemporaries, including Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Johnny Lever and Ehsaan Qureshi turned up for the prayer meet.

Ali Abbas Zafar and wife Alicia became proud parents yesterday as they welcomed a baby girl. Zafar took to his Instagram to share a picture of wife Alicia flaunting the baby bump and wrote, “Alicia and I began our journey with love , love which is beyond borders – colour & Race , we are very fortunate that we found each other and got married , Now after almost after 2 years we are thankful to Almighty Allah for blessing us with most beautiful gift of our life. She came in our life on 24th September at midnight 12.25 . Please welcome our bundle of Joy – Alija Zehra Zafar ❤️Ali Alicia Alija#Aliverse”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas shared a kiss on stage at the Global Citizen festival, which left fans cheering for the couple. It happened after the Jonas Brothers’ performance, and Nick made everyone go ‘aww’ with his cute and lovely introduction for wife Priyanka to bring her on stage.

