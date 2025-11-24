Fan Kissed Chair Dharmendra Was Sitting On, Picked Mud From His Footprints During Ikkis Shoot | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 24, 2025, 19:46 IST

A line-producer from Ikkis recalls Dharmendra’s unmatched fan frenzy, people kissed his chair and collected mud from his footprints, showing the veteran star’s iconic aura.

Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away, and his demise has left a void. Dharmendra’s last film Ikkis, is yet to be released, and recalling the shoot days of the movie, line-producer Aroon Singh Dicky, who handled the Lucknow schedule of the film, remembered the crazy fan following that Dharmendra had.

Speaking with HT, Aroon Singh recalled, “I have been in line production for over two decades, but I have never in my life seen such a fan following.”

“I saw people, including elderly women, kissing the chair he was sitting on and picking up the mud from his footprints to apply it to their foreheads. From my work experience, actor Sanjay Dutt has been the biggest crowd-puller so far, but Dharamji… ek jhalak dekhne ko log dewaane the!” he further continued and shared.

Talking about Dharmendra and his humble nature, Aroon recalled, “He was so humble that he would start talking with anyone and acknowledged his fans with an open heart.”

For Aroon, this wasn’t just any other project, working with Dharmendra was a dream-come-true moment, as he is a die-hard fan. Talking about Dharmendra, Singh said, “Itni duayen dete hain ki aap sharminda ho jaaye (He gives you so many blessings that you feel overwhelmed),” and concluded, “There won’t be a loving superstar like him again.”

About Dharmendra’s last rites

Earlier today, at around noon, Dharmendra’s mortal remains were transported from his Juhu residence in an ambulance, with family cars trailing behind en route to the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai’s Vile Parle. Among the mourners were his wife Hema Malini, daughter Esha Deol, and son Sunny Deol, all seen visibly emotional as they arrived.

Celebs reached Pawan Hans Crematorium

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Saira Banu, Shabana Azmi, and several others reached the Pawan Hans Crematorium, where the veteran actor was laid to rest.

Dharmendra’s Death

Dharmendra, fondly known as the ‘He-Man of Bollywood’, passed away on Monday. The veteran star breathed his last on November 24, 2025, just days after being discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he had been admitted for a routine checkup. The actor had complained of breathlessness but was deemed stable enough to continue recovery at home. However, his condition deteriorated unexpectedly on Monday morning, leading to his demise.

