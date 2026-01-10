Fans Burn Confetti Inside Odisha Theatre During The Raja Saab Screening, Draw Backlash | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: January 10, 2026, 11:34 IST

Fans burned confetti during The Raja Saab screening at Ashok Theatre in Odisha, sparking safety concerns and criticism online.

Chaos at The Raja Saab screening at Ashok Theatre in Odisha.

The buzz around Prabhas’ new film The Raja Saab took a strange turn when fans in an Odisha theatre were seen burning confetti during a screening. What started as a way to celebrate the star soon sparked concerns about safety and raised questions about how far fan madness should really go.

The incident took place at Ashok Theatre in Odisha, where fans were seen setting fire to large amounts of confetti inside the cinema hall during the film’s screening. Videos from the theatre spread rapidly on social media, drawing widespread concern over the potential risk to viewers and damage to the property. Many users said such actions crossed the line between celebration and recklessness, especially in a closed public space.

Online reactions were swift and largely unforgiving. One user wrote, “This is the maturity of Prabhas fans. I’m not talking about Darling, I’m talking about the fans. This is not what you guys should have done. Please behave like mature adults. This is not your house; it’s very bad. You guys are shaming Prabhas’ name with this kind of behaviour.”

Another comment criticised the act as senseless destruction, stating, “It seems they have not been given intelligence at birth. Otherwise, will anyone destroy the theatre they have made with hard work?” Others echoed similar views, with one person remarking, “If Prabhas’ true fans were die-hard supporters, they would never have done this.”

The strongest reaction came from a user who highlighted the danger involved, writing: “Mental asylum psycho ward! Ban all this shit! It’s dangerous in theatres and can jeopardise lives, too.” Several posts stressed that such behaviour could easily lead to accidents and put innocent moviegoers at risk.

The Odisha incident was not the only flashpoint surrounding the film’s release. On Thursday night, tense scenes were also reported at multiple theatres in Hyderabad following confusion over show timings. While premiere shows of The Raja Saab were scheduled to begin across Andhra Pradesh at 9 pm on January 8, some screenings were reportedly delayed at the last minute due to permission-related issues.

The lack of clear communication led to unrest among fans, with videos circulating online showing crowds forcing their way into cinema halls and gathering at entry gates. The situation was said to be particularly chaotic at Vimal Theatre in Hyderabad, where a large number of fans assembled outside after theatre management allegedly failed to clarify whether shows would go ahead. In one viral clip, fans are seen entering the premises during the media premiere of the film and refusing to leave, insisting that the screening be held for them.

Directed as a high-stakes psychological thriller, The Raja Saab features Prabhas as Raja, a charming yet troubled man drawn into a dangerous world of crime and manipulation. Sanjay Dutt plays a ruthless hypnotist who controls people’s minds for his own gain, setting the stage for a tense battle of survival and revenge. The film also stars Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal.

Despite the controversies, The Raja Saab opened to strong numbers at the box office, earning around Rs 23.34 crore nett in India across all languages on its first day.

First Published: January 10, 2026, 11:34 IST