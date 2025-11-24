Farah Khan Ali Remembers Her Late Mother Zarine Khan, Says It Is Tough To Be Without Her | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 24, 2025, 12:37 IST

Zarine, a prominent model and actor from the 1960s, starred in films like Tere Ghar Ke Samne and Ek Phool Do Mali.

Zarine Khan died on November 7.(Photo Credit: X)

Days after the death of Zarine Khan, her daughter, Farah Khan Ali, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute, recalling her mother and the love she had for her. Zarine was Sanjay Khan’s wife and the mother of Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora and Zayed Khan as well. She passed away on November 7 and many prominent names from the industry were present for her last rites.

Farah Khan Ali shared a note of her Instagram story remembering her mother. She wrote, “Even though death is inevitable and all that is born must die, how does one cope with loss? I know time is a healer and all of that but the thought of never being able to physically be with her in this life is a tough one to get used to. Please pray that God gives me the strength to go through this because even though I have always considered myself “the strong one”, I can’t help but feel weak in this moment of loss. My emotions rise and fall like the tide and a part of me will never be the same again. Miss you mummy.”

Farah Khan Ali Celebrates Her Mother’s Life

Earlier, Farah had also shared a heartfelt message a few days back praising her mother’s life. She wrote, “My mother, Zarine Khan, was a very special woman. Her philosophy of life was to ‘forgive and forget.’ She was kind-hearted, loved by all her friends and family and cared deeply for everyone around her.”

About Zarine Khan

Zarine Khan died on November 7 due to a heart attack. She passed away at her Mumbai home. Zarine, a prominent model and actor from the 1960s, starred in films like Tere Ghar Ke Samne and Ek Phool Do Mali before becoming a well-known interior designer. Her death rites were held in Juhu crematorium in accordance with Hindu customs, by her son Zayed Khan. Among those in attendance were her daughters Farah, Sussanne and Simone, as well as her former son-in-law Hrithik Roshan and several members of the film industry who came to pay their respects.

