Farah Khan Says Bollywood Circles Spoke To Her, Ignored Husband Shirish Kunder: ‘World Is Full Of A*****es’ | Bollywood News

Farah Khan opened up on Sania Mirza’s show about how her blunt honesty affects friendships and why she and Shirish Kunder keep their marriage low-key.

Farah Khan may make people laugh with her quick wit, but she knows her unfiltered comments don’t always land well. The filmmaker revealed that her habit of saying exactly what she thinks has sparked friction in her personal circle, especially within the film world. Speaking to Sania Mirza on her YouTube show Serving It Up With Sania, Farah spoke with surprising clarity about friendships, boundaries and her long marriage to Shirish Kunder.

During the chat, Farah said that age has made her rethink how she responds to people around her. She shared, “Sometimes I do tend to offend some of my friends and I am realising it as I grow older that I don’t need to tell them the truth all the time. Some friends, especially the ones in films, are becoming a bit picky.”

Farah then went into her relationship with Shirish, describing how the early years were a difficult adjustment because of how different they were socially. She recalled, “In the beginning, it was very challenging and we used to have a lot of fights when I would force him to come out with me.”

According to her, the public attention she received made situations uncomfortable for her husband, especially at events where the focus stayed only on her. As Farah explained, “Not just the industry, the world is full of a*****, so they will always hone in on the person who is more successful at that point, so they will only talk to me and ignore my husband, and I didn’t like that, and he didn’t either. So after a point, we came to an agreement that if you are uncomfortable coming out with this set of people, then don’t come. I want him to be happy and at peace.”

Farah also shared why the couple avoids the usual red-carpet affection many celebrity couples put on. “We know we are secure in our marriage and we don’t need to hold hands on the red carpet. Sometimes, I feel that the more people are holding hands on the red carpet, something is brewing.”

The couple married in 2004 and welcomed triplets in 2008. Two decades in, Farah’s honesty about their journey shows a couple that has negotiated fame, personal space and very different personalities in their own way.

