Advertise here
বুধবার , ৩০ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ১৬ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Farah Khan Takes Cook Dilip To Maldives On His First Foreign Trip, Internet Applauds | Watch | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৩০, ২০২৫ ১১:৩৮ অপরাহ্ণ
Farah Khan Takes Cook Dilip To Maldives On His First Foreign Trip, Internet Applauds | Watch | Bollywood News


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Farah Khan takes her cook Dilip on his first international trip to the Maldives. Fans call it wholesome and applaud her sweet gesture.

Farah Khan surprises her cook Dilip with a Maldives trip.

Farah Khan surprises her cook Dilip with a Maldives trip.

Farah Khan, the celebrated choreographer and filmmaker, has won hearts once again not with a dance move or a film, but with a heartwarming gesture for her cook, Dilip. Known for her entertaining celebrity cooking vlogs, Farah has now taken Dilip on his first-ever foreign trip, and the internet is loving every bit of it.

In her latest vlog, Farah documents the entire journey, starting from Dilip receiving his passport. His excitement is palpable as he informs Farah about the long-awaited document. Without hesitation, she decides to take him along on her Maldives vacation, accompanied by two crew members.

Once they arrive, Farah introduces her manager, Kalp, only to be surprised when Dilip also introduces his own manager, who’s booked nothing short of luxury. From private water villas to premium activities, Dilip’s team ensured he traveled in style.

The fun only gets better. Dilip undergoes a blonde hair makeover, which leaves Farah stunned and mildly irritated. Still, the two share great camaraderie as they enjoy thrilling watersports like banana boat rides and jet skiing. They even visit Maafushi Island, experiencing its rich culture and scenic beauty.

A particularly memorable moment comes when Farah joins locals for a traditional Maldivian dance, showing her fun-loving and inclusive nature. Dilip and Farah also spend time learning how to cook authentic Maldivian Chicken Curry at a local’s home. Their trip coincides with Eid celebrations, adding more joy to the experience. They also explore an ‘Indian street market’ in the Maldives, making the trip even more relatable for viewers.

The vlog quickly went viral, with netizens flooding the comments with praise for Farah’s humility and generosity. “Mad respect,” wrote one user, while another commented, “Boss goals!” The sweet gesture struck a chord with fans who lauded her for treating her staff like family.

On the work front, Farah Khan is expected to return to direction soon. Her last film was the 2014 hit Happy New Year, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

authorimg

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, … Read More

Check latest Bollywood news updates, events and award shows, upcoming hindi movies releases, exclusive interviews, box office collections, reviews, trailers, and more! Download the News18 App

view comments

    First Published:
News movies » bollywood Farah Khan Takes Cook Dilip To Maldives On His First Foreign Trip, Internet Applauds | Watch
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

পিএনবির ক্লার্ক পোস্টে বেতন কত? অষ্টম বেতন কমিশনে টাকা কতখানি বাড়তে চলেছে
পিএনবির ক্লার্ক পোস্টে বেতন কত? অষ্টম বেতন কমিশনে টাকা কতখানি বাড়তে চলেছে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
বিশাখাপত্তনমে কলকাতার পড়ুয়ার রহস‍্য মৃত্যুর তদন্তে সিবিআই, বিচারের অপেক্ষায় মা-বাবা
বিশাখাপত্তনমে কলকাতার পড়ুয়ার রহস‍্য মৃত্যুর তদন্তে সিবিআই, বিচারের অপেক্ষায় মা-বাবা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Farah Khan Takes Cook Dilip To Maldives On His First Foreign Trip, Internet Applauds | Watch | Bollywood News
Farah Khan Takes Cook Dilip To Maldives On His First Foreign Trip, Internet Applauds | Watch | Bollywood News
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
অগাস্টে বৃহস্পতির দু'বার অবস্থান বদল! চওড়া কপাল ৩ রাশির, অঢেল সম্পত্তিতে জীবন জমজমাট
অগাস্টে বৃহস্পতির দু'বার অবস্থান বদল! চওড়া কপাল ৩ রাশির, অঢেল সম্পত্তিতে জীবন জমজমাট
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
৭৫তম প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকীতে বিএনপিকে আমন্ত্রণ জানিয়েছে আওয়ামী লীগ

৭৫তম প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকীতে বিএনপিকে আমন্ত্রণ জানিয়েছে আওয়ামী লীগ

 ILT20: Desert Vipers beat Gulf Giants by six wickets for second consecutive win in season 3 | Cricket News

ILT20: Desert Vipers beat Gulf Giants by six wickets for second consecutive win in season 3 | Cricket News

 নাগরপুরে ৪৫ তম বিজ্ঞান ও প্রযুক্তি মেলার শুভ উদ্বোধন অনুষ্ঠিত

নাগরপুরে ৪৫ তম বিজ্ঞান ও প্রযুক্তি মেলার শুভ উদ্বোধন অনুষ্ঠিত

 মুক্তাগাছায় খালে গোসল করতে গিয়ে সহোদর দুই ভাইয়ের মৃত্যু

মুক্তাগাছায় খালে গোসল করতে গিয়ে সহোদর দুই ভাইয়ের মৃত্যু

 ACT Hockey 2023: India show Pakistan the door, book semifinal date with Japan | Hockey News

ACT Hockey 2023: India show Pakistan the door, book semifinal date with Japan | Hockey News

 ভাইফোঁটায় গরম ভাতের সঙ্গে পাঁঠার ঘি কোর্মা ! লা-জবাব ! রইল রেসিপি

ভাইফোঁটায় গরম ভাতের সঙ্গে পাঁঠার ঘি কোর্মা ! লা-জবাব ! রইল রেসিপি

 Rest will be helpful for him, hope to see a different Virat Kohli after the West Indies series: Ashish Nehra | Cricket News

Rest will be helpful for him, hope to see a different Virat Kohli after the West Indies series: Ashish Nehra | Cricket News

 কর বাড়ানোর প্রতিবাদে কেনিয়ায় বিক্ষোভ, পুলিশের গুলিতে নিহত ১০

কর বাড়ানোর প্রতিবাদে কেনিয়ায় বিক্ষোভ, পুলিশের গুলিতে নিহত ১০

 Kapil Sharma Sings Parda Hai Parda to Pay Tribute to Mohammed Rafi

Kapil Sharma Sings Parda Hai Parda to Pay Tribute to Mohammed Rafi

 দেশে বসে বিদেশের ৪টি কোম্পানি সামলান তিনি

দেশে বসে বিদেশের ৪টি কোম্পানি সামলান তিনি
Advertise here