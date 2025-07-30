Farah Khan Takes Cook Dilip To Maldives On His First Foreign Trip, Internet Applauds | Watch | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 30, 2025, 23:08 IST

Farah Khan takes her cook Dilip on his first international trip to the Maldives. Fans call it wholesome and applaud her sweet gesture.

Farah Khan surprises her cook Dilip with a Maldives trip.

Farah Khan, the celebrated choreographer and filmmaker, has won hearts once again not with a dance move or a film, but with a heartwarming gesture for her cook, Dilip. Known for her entertaining celebrity cooking vlogs, Farah has now taken Dilip on his first-ever foreign trip, and the internet is loving every bit of it.

In her latest vlog, Farah documents the entire journey, starting from Dilip receiving his passport. His excitement is palpable as he informs Farah about the long-awaited document. Without hesitation, she decides to take him along on her Maldives vacation, accompanied by two crew members.

Once they arrive, Farah introduces her manager, Kalp, only to be surprised when Dilip also introduces his own manager, who’s booked nothing short of luxury. From private water villas to premium activities, Dilip’s team ensured he traveled in style.

The fun only gets better. Dilip undergoes a blonde hair makeover, which leaves Farah stunned and mildly irritated. Still, the two share great camaraderie as they enjoy thrilling watersports like banana boat rides and jet skiing. They even visit Maafushi Island, experiencing its rich culture and scenic beauty.

A particularly memorable moment comes when Farah joins locals for a traditional Maldivian dance, showing her fun-loving and inclusive nature. Dilip and Farah also spend time learning how to cook authentic Maldivian Chicken Curry at a local’s home. Their trip coincides with Eid celebrations, adding more joy to the experience. They also explore an ‘Indian street market’ in the Maldives, making the trip even more relatable for viewers.

The vlog quickly went viral, with netizens flooding the comments with praise for Farah’s humility and generosity. “Mad respect,” wrote one user, while another commented, “Boss goals!” The sweet gesture struck a chord with fans who lauded her for treating her staff like family.

On the work front, Farah Khan is expected to return to direction soon. Her last film was the 2014 hit Happy New Year, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Shrishti Negi Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, … Read More

Check latest Bollywood news updates, events and award shows, upcoming hindi movies releases, exclusive interviews, box office collections, reviews, trailers, and more! Download the News18 App

view comments

First Published:

News movies » bollywood Farah Khan Takes Cook Dilip To Maldives On His First Foreign Trip, Internet Applauds | Watch