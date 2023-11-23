Farah Khan’s Birthday Note For Sajid Khan Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Director Sajid Khan is celebrating his 53rd birthday today. He is known for some Bollywood comedy films like Heyy Babyy, Housefull franchise, among others. On his birthday, his sister, filmmaker and producer Farah Khan, shared a special wish for him. Farah took to social media to share a clip compilation of some throwback pictures of the brother-sister duo including some with other industry friends and colleagues. Farah Khan shared pictures with Sajid Khan from their growing-up days, some with family members. She also shared pictures that featured Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Govinda, and others. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy birthday Sajid Khan .. you n me.. not always Eye to Eye.. but always Heart to Heart.”

While Sajid Khan made some commercially successful comedy films and appeared as a host or judge on several TV shows, he has been away from the industry for the last few years. Sajid Khan became embroiled in the MeToo movement in 2018 after nine women in the entertainment business accused him of sexually assaulting them. However, last year, Sajid participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 16.

Farah Khan recently opened up about Sajid’s time on the show and how many in the industry perceived him after the allegations against him. During a chat with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Farah recalled the last season and said, “Pehle ek-do mahina toh itna bawal huya. Guests bhi ja rahe the na..they were also behaving very strangely with Sajid toh woh bhi mujhe bahut bura lag raha tha. Aree ek hee tumhare industry se. Hello toh bol do? Ab tum usko ignore kar rahe ho kyun ki tumhare manager ne bola hai ke inse baat nahi karna nahi toh tumhari trolling hogi, toh that also was irritating me ( There was a lot of chaos in the first few months. much of the visitors who were coming… they were behaving suspiciously with Sajid, which made me feel much worse. Just from your own field. You can’t even say hello? You’re ignoring him now because your management told you not to talk to him or you’d get trolled.)”

She added that there were others who were actually nice to him as well. Farah further expressed that she is watching the latest season of Bigg Boss with an open mind and without stress as there is no one from her family this time. She stated that it’s quite stressful when someone from your family is there, as was the case last year.