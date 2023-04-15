শনিবার , ১৫ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ২রা বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Farhad Samji Addresses Netizens That Are Trending ‘Remove Farhad Samji From Hera Pheri 3’ On Social Media

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১৫, ২০২৩ ১১:২৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
farhad samji hera pheri 3


Farhad Samji reacts to people disappointed with him for helming Hera Pheri 3.
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Farhad Samji reacts to people disappointed with him for helming Hera Pheri 3.

Farhad Samji reacted to the fans of the Hera Pheri franchise that are adamant to have him replaced as the director of the film.

Ever since Hera Pheri 3 was announced, avid fans of the franchise cannot wait to see the iconic trio of Raju, Shyam and Baburao together once again. While the film was embroiled in a number of speculations regarding Akshay Kumar reprising his role or Kartik Aaryan joining the roster as a new face, the rumours were laid down to rest by Firoz Nadiadwala. It was also announced that Farhad Samji was helming the movie. That left many fans disappointed and social media went abuzz with people expressing their disapproval. Farhad Samji has now addressed the backlash.

In an interview with the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, Farhad Samji said, “Firstly, when the film has not even been officially announced, toh kaun hai yeh log? Secondly, you used two words in your question and I’d like to highlight them – ‘unfair’ and ‘target’. We try our best. If anyone has any problem, then we’ll try to rectify it by making better movies and by writing better punches.”

He added, “Our intention is to appeal to audiences of all kinds and provide them with a film that has a combination of romance, masala, action, comedy etc. God has been very kind right from my writing days, and it continues as I turned director. Housefull 4 (2019) is the biggest hit of Akshay Kumar. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is such a huge success if we take into account the ROI. Ab iske aage kya bolne ka?”

The plot of Phir Hera Pheri ends on a cliffhanger where Raju is about to throw the weapons into the river with his phone ringing in his mouth. And as per reports, Hera Pheri 3 will open with the closing scene of the same plot. The story for the upcoming film will then take a turn, transporting the three characters to an international world of guns and mafia.

The story of Hera Pheri 3 was reportedly written by the late writer Neeraj Vora, who was a key contributor to the Hera Pheri franchises. His plot has been updated to reflect the current situation.

Previously, it was revealed that Kartik Aaryan was set to join the cast. However, it was revealed that the actor was no longer a part of the project. Paresh later shares in an interview that Kartik and Akshay were supposed to co-star in the film. Revealing to Mid-Day, the actor said, “As far as I know, initially, both Kartik and Akshay were to do the film, but it didn’t work out. I don’t know what happened.” Meanwhile, Paresh revealed that the team has shot a teaser and that filming will begin in a few months.

With Hera Pheri and Hera Pheri 2, Akshay Kumar as Raju, Suniel Shetty as Shyam, and Paresh Rawal as Baburao left audiences in splits. They are also among the most famous characters in Indian cinema, and in the past 17 years, Hera Pheri has gained cult status with viewers. Fans are ecstatic to see this magical comedy-drama return to theatres.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

yatamanyu narain
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist & Photographer who dabbles in Films, Poetry, Music, Politics, Pop-Culture and everything in between. Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ATOK
স্ত্রীকে খুন করে লাশ পানির ট্যাঙ্কে রেখে পালানো যুবক গ্রেফতার
বাংলাদেশ
1681536413 photo
NBA Playoffs: Complete line-up | NBA News
খেলাধুলা
watermelon 2
লাল টকটকে রসালো তরমুজ মিষ্টি কিনা কীভাবে বুঝবেন, রইল চেনার সহজ কিছু কৌশল|how to check watermelon is sweet or not read details – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
farhad samji hera pheri 3
Farhad Samji Addresses Netizens That Are Trending ‘Remove Farhad Samji From Hera Pheri 3’ On Social Media
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
5144C469 E7A2 4467 8D55 DF6708A7ED05

[১] পবিত্র মক্কার গ্র্যান্ড মসজিদে ১২ লাখ লিটার জমজমের পানি বিতরণ

 studio project 10 16

What One Should Offer to Lord Krishna As Per Their Zodiac Sign

 kareena kapoor saif ali khan

Kareena Kapoor Reveals What Saif Ali Khan Said When She Discussed Having Kids

 google 1

use these things in your smartphone every day but no one know| বড় বড় রথী-মহারথী ফেল! বলুন তো -এর ফুল ফর্ম কী? না জানলে জেনে নিন এই বেলা – News18 Bangla

 wm montu edit

গণফোরামের সভাপতি মন্টু, সাধারণ সম্পাদক সুব্রত

 wm Gazi Sir 1

‘বায়ান্নর ভাষা আন্দোলন থেকেই ৭১-এ বাংলাদেশ পেয়েছি’

 wm khaleda zia

খালেদা জিয়া এভারকেয়ার হাসপাতালে

 yami gautam ranbir alia wedding

Yami Gautam Slams Review Of Her Dasvi Performance, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Honeymoon Destination Revealed?

 1662571791 photo

Bhaichung Bhutia vows to work for the development of football in India | Football News

 wm puchong1

মালয়েশিয়ার রাস্তায় নগ্ন বাংলাদেশিকে হাসপাতালে পাঠাল পুলিশ