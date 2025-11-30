Farhan Akhtar Calls Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur ‘Beautifully Crafted Film’, Praises Team | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 30, 2025, 08:48 IST

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, 120 Bahadur revisits the Battle of Rezang La and features Akhtar in the role of Param Vir Chakra recipient Major Shaitan Singh Bhati.

Farhan Akhtar Calls Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur ‘Beautifully Crafted Film’, Praises Team

Farhan Akhtar has been winning with his performance in 120 Bahadur. The film, released recently, also caught Hrithik Roshan’s attention. He took to social media to shower praise on the newly released film, calling it a “beautifully crafted film” and applauding the team for their exceptional effort.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Hrithik Roshan shared the poster of the film and wrote, “What a beautifully crafted film 120 Bahadur is! Incredible aesthetics. Incredible performances. @faroutakhtar u are superb. Every department deserves a pat on their backs. @razylivingtheblues your direction is flawless. Well done guys! Well done!!”

Take a look here:

120 Bahadur Declared Tax-Free In Rajasthan After Delhi

The state government announced that 120 Bahadur would be exempt from state taxes, a move expected to help the film reach wider audiences. The decision follows similar support from the Delhi government, which had earlier waived entertainment tax on the title.

Acknowledging the development, Farhan Akhtar posted a note of appreciation on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “We express our sincere gratitude to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Rajasthan, @BhajanlalBjp ji, for this gesture that honours Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (PVC) and the extraordinary courage of every soldier of Charlie Company.”

Delhi moviegoers will also able to watch Farhan Akhtar’s latest war drama 120 Bahadur at a lower cost, as the state government has officially waived entertainment tax on the film.

The approval was confirmed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who shared the government’s decision on X (formerly Twitter) while highlighting the legacy the film aims to honour. She wrote: “#120Bahadur, a historical war film, pays tribute to the extraordinary courage, leadership, and sacrifice of the 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought valiantly in the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. The film highlights the inspiring leadership of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, whose actions and sacrifice remain a defining symbol of courage in India’s military history. As a special mark of respect to the valiant soldiers, the Delhi Government has decided to grant tax-free status to the film in Delhi from 28th Nov. Congratulations to the creators of the film!”

About the film

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, 120 Bahadur revisits the Battle of Rezang La and features Akhtar in the role of Param Vir Chakra recipient Major Shaitan Singh Bhati. The film, which released on November 21, marks the actor’s return to the big screen and follows the story of Charlie Company of the Kumaon Regiment during the 1962 Indo-China conflict. Raashii Khanna stars alongside him in the lead cast.

The production, backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Akhtar under Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios, was filmed across Rajasthan, Ladakh and Mumbai to capture the stark landscapes crucial to its narrative.

Hrithik Roshan Addresses War 2 Failure

A video that is widely circulating on Instagram shows the host at the event introducing Hrithik Roshan as a ‘superstar’, after which the audience gave a huge round of applause. The actor responded with humility and humour, saying that his last film tanked at the box office, so the audience’s love feels like a much-needed boost. “Big round of applause for the superstar himself over here,” said the host, to which Hrithik playfully replied, “That’s very kind of you. My film just bombed at the box office. So it feels very good to get all the love, thank you!”

