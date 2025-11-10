Farhan Akhtar Calls Naseeruddin Shah’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Remarks Distasteful: ‘There’s A Way To Communicate’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 10, 2025, 15:55 IST

Farhan Akhtar revisits Naseeruddin Shah’s old criticism of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, calling it “distasteful.” The actor says he would have preferred a private conversation.

Farhan Akhtar has addressed Naseeruddin Shah’s decade-old criticism of his performance in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, calling the veteran actor’s remarks “distasteful.”

Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar has once again addressed Naseeruddin Shah’s long-standing criticism of his performance in the 2013 biographical drama Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. In a new conversation with India TV, Farhan expressed disappointment over the veteran actor’s remarks and said that while he deeply respects Naseeruddin as a performer, the manner in which the criticism was delivered felt “distasteful.”

Farhan shared that what hurt him most was that the comments came from someone he had known since childhood and even worked with. “I have known him for so many years. We worked together in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. He knows me ever since I was a child. He’s a great performer and a great actor, but the only thing that I didn’t like was that if you want me to improve in my work, then there is a way of communicating that,” Farhan said.

A decade-old controversy reignited

Back in 2013, Naseeruddin Shah had made waves with his unfiltered opinion about Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Farhan’s portrayal of the legendary athlete Milkha Singh. In an interview, he had said, “I don’t care about Farhan Akhtar, and I don’t watch his films,” before calling the biopic “a completely fake” version of the Olympian’s life.

He further commented, “Farhan has no doubt worked very hard, but building muscles and growing your hair is not exactly working hard on your acting. At least he should have tried to look like Milkha. Milkha is mighty pleased by him and imagines that this was his life, that he looked like that. Doesn’t he have photographs of himself from the 1960s Olympics?”

Those comments had sparked considerable debate in the industry, with many rallying behind Farhan for his commitment to the physically demanding role. Over the years, Farhan had largely remained silent on the matter — until now.

Farhan’s response after 12 years

Speaking about how he would have handled such a situation differently, Farhan said he would have preferred a private, respectful exchange rather than public criticism. “I would have picked up a phone and told the person to come home. I have watched your film and I found these points lacking, and if you’re passionate about acting, then you should work on these things. This is a way of communicating. But to go in the press and say this — I found that distasteful,” he said.

He was, however, quick to add that Naseeruddin Shah is entitled to his opinion. “If he didn’t like it, it is his opinion, and I can’t change that. He’s entitled to it,” Farhan said, making it clear that while he disagrees with the approach, he holds no grudge.

Moving forward with 120 Bahadur

Despite the renewed chatter around the old remarks, Farhan appears unfazed and fully focused on his upcoming project, 120 Bahadur, directed by Razneesh Ghai. The film is based on the heroic true story of the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War.

In the film, Farhan steps into the role of Major Shaitan Singh, the brave leader of 120 soldiers who fought valiantly against overwhelming odds. The war drama, set for release on November 21, 2025, marks one of Farhan’s most ambitious roles yet, blending patriotic intensity with emotional depth — much like his performance in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which first cemented him as one of Bollywood’s most versatile performers.

Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun…Read More Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun… Read More

First Published: November 10, 2025, 15:54 IST

News movies bollywood Farhan Akhtar Calls Naseeruddin Shah’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Remarks Distasteful: ‘There’s A Way To Communicate’