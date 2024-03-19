Farhan Akhtar Recalls Getting Dumped By A Girlfriend During His Goa Trip: ‘I Drove Myself Back…’

Farhan Akhtar has come a long way in showbiz. Not only does he enjoy a massive fan following, but he has also earned the respect and admiration of the whole world in Indian cinema. He has carved an ideal position for himself not only as an actor but also as a director, producer, singer, and songwriter. As he embarks upon yet another project ‘Madgaon Express’ as a producer, Farhan shared in his recent interview how he was dumped by a girlfriend during a trip to Goa, and how that became an inspiration for the Saif Ali Khan breakup moment in Dil Chahta Hai.

Speaking with India Today, Farhan Akhtar recalled, “The most horribly wrong experience was during one of my trips to Goa. Some girl I was dating at that time, dumped me while we were there. I got dumped and drove back myself. So that was the most lonely drive back I have ever been in my life. When you are going with somebody, you feel so cool… ‘me and my girlfriend are on the road’. And then you have to come back all alone. The playlist changes completely (from your way up). That was one memorable experience for sure.”

On the professional front, Farhan has an exciting lineup of projects in the pipeline. He is set to produce the drama film Jee Le Zaraa, which features Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif. Additionally, he is busy with the production of the upcoming action thriller film Don 3: The Final Chapter, starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, speaking about Madgaon Express, Kunal Kemmu is all set to make his directorial debut with the film. Madgaon Express is all set to be released in theatres on March 22. Promising an intriguing mix of humour, drama and suspense, the movie boasts a stellar ensemble cast that includes Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary.