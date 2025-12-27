Faridpur Concert Chaos: Who Is James, The Bangladeshi Singer At The Centre Of Mob Attack That Injured 25 | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 27, 2025, 16:58 IST

James, iconic Nagar Baul singer, had his Faridpur Zilla School concert cancelled after a mob attack injured 25. Born Faruq Mahfuz Anam, he shaped Bangla rock.

A concert by veteran Bangladeshi rock singer James, planned as the grand finale of Faridpur Zilla School’s 185th anniversary celebrations, was called off after violence broke out at the venue, leaving at least 25 people injured. The incident has drawn attention not only to the security lapse but also to the life and legacy of one of Bangladesh’s most influential musicians.

The performance was scheduled for Friday evening, December 26, with James expected to take the stage around 9 pm. According to local media reports, the situation escalated moments before the show began, when a group of outsiders attempted to enter the venue. After being stopped, the group allegedly began hurling bricks and stones at the crowd and tried to rush the stage. The attack caused panic among attendees and resulted in multiple injuries, forcing organisers to cancel the concert.

James, popularly known as Nagar Baul, is 61 years old and is regarded as a pioneering figure in Bangladeshi rock music. Born Faruq Mahfuz Anam on October 2, 1964, in Naogaon, he later grew up in Chittagong. He is the lead singer, songwriter and guitarist of the band Nagar Baul, earlier known as Feelings.

He rose to prominence in the 1990s as the frontman of Feelings, which was considered part of the “Big Three” of Bangla rock and played a crucial role in introducing hard rock to mainstream audiences in Bangladesh. James developed an interest in music after completing his college education in Nilphamari and Sirajganj. Coming from a non-musical family, he initially faced resistance from his parents over his decision to pursue music.

Determined to follow his passion, James left home and began honing his skills on the guitar in the early to mid-1970s. He drew inspiration from international bands such as The Doors, Dire Straits and Led Zeppelin, along with legendary guitarists including Eric Clapton, Mark Knopfler and Jimi Hendrix.

Beyond Bangla rock, James has also lent his voice to several popular Hindi film songs, including Chal Chale from Woh Lamhe, Bheegi Bheegi from Gangster, and Rishtey and Alvida from Life in a… Metro.

On the personal front, James was married to actress Rathi from 1991 to 2003. He later married Benazir Sazzad, whom he met in 2000; the couple separated in 2014. On June 12, 2024, he married his third wife, Namia Amin, in Dhaka, after meeting her in Los Angeles in June 2023. He has two sons and two daughters from his marriages.

The cancellation of the Faridpur concert has sparked concern among fans and organisers alike, with questions being raised about event security and crowd management at large public celebrations.

December 27, 2025, 16:58 IST