Farrhana Bhatt Acts Out Elimination Scene With Shehbaz Badesha, ‘Aa Tujhe Nikalte Hai’ | Television News

Bigg Boss 19 promo showed Farrhana Bhatt and Shehbaz Badesha acting out Farrhana’s eviction scene.

The latest episode witnessed captaincy task between Pranit More and Shehbaz Badesha. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Tensions may be high in Bigg Boss 19, but Farrhana Bhatt and Shehbaz Badesha managed to bring comic relief. A new promo shows the duo mock-acting their elimination, with Shehbaz playfully saying, “Aa, tujhe nikalte hain (Come, let’s evict you).”

After Shehbaz convinced Farrhana to act out her eviction, she tried to put on a crying face and stood still. Playing the role of Bigg Boss, Shehbaz asked her to head toward the exit.

Farrhana stepped forward and said, “Bigg Boss, darwaza khol dijiye” (Bigg Boss, please open the door). In response, Shehbaz made a funny door-opening sound and replied, “Khula hi hai” (It’s already open), before dramatically pretending to cry.

Fans React To Farrhana Bhatt And Shehbaz Badesha’s Banter

The video was shared on JioHotstar’s official Instagram page. Fans took over the comments section, praising Farrhana’s role in the reality show.

One user wrote, “Farrhana ke bina ye season adhura hai” (This season feels incomplete without Farrhana), while another added, “Maturity is when you realise that Farrhana is the soul of this season.”

A fan commented, “The most real one from day one is Farrhana,” while another praised her strategy, saying, “Koi agar khel raha hai sahi se is ghar mein toh woh hai Farrhana” (If anyone is playing the game right in this house, it’s Farrhana).

Bigg Boss 19 Captaincy Task

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 saw a high-energy captaincy task between Pranit More and Shehbaz Badesha, with Mridul Tiwari serving as the sanchalak (moderator).

The task began with Gaurav Khanna securing the first ball and handing it to Pranit, who chose to place it on his wall instead of the ration wall. In the next round, Ashnoor won and also passed her ball to Pranit, who once again reinforced his wall.

During the third round, Gaurav sustained a minor injury.

Following last week’s double elimination of Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama, fans are eagerly anticipating more twists in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Bigg Boss 19 airs daily on JioHotstar at 9 PM and Colors TV at 10:30 PM.

