Fighter Actor Chandan Anand Reacts to Criticism of Hrithik Roshan Film: ‘Didn’t Find Anything…’ | Exclusive

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s aerial action film Fighter was released in January this year amid much anticipation. The film was directed by Siddharth Anand and marked his third collaboration with both actors. However, it marked Siddharth’s first film with actor Chandan Anand, who is now a self-proclaimed fan of the director.

In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Chandan Anand reveals why he is a ‘fan’ of the director and why Fighter is a ‘blessing’. He said, “He’s young, charming and passionate about his craft. It’s always a pleasure for any actor if they get to work with a master director.”

Chandan added, “I thought that I had a small part, it won’t do any justice to my craft. But, I was wrong. I realised that when you are under a master director, even the smallest of the frames you are in are a success for you. It was such a learning experience for me to see how big films are made. I have worked for over 20 years with several companies but my best decision was to sign this film. As an actor, you think that your role should be meaty and only then will the audience respect you. But I was wrong. One of my theatre teachers used to say, ‘There are no small roles, only small actors’.”

“When I wrapped my shoot, I told Siddharth sir, ‘This is a film that will be seen by generations and generations.’ This is a massive project and nobody has made a film like this with fighter jets. His vision was very inspiring for everyone on set. As the captain of the ship, the ease with which he managed the whole crew and made it into a successful project was amazing,” he added.

“I texted him, ‘Thank you sir for giving me this opportunity and I wish that you keep making amazing cinema.’ This was his first film under his production house, Marflix, and it was an amazing experience. I would say that it was a blessing to be a part of Fighter,” Chandan said.

Addressing the criticism around the film’s dialogues, Chandan said, “Criticism will always happen in every field. Agar sab kuch dekhne aur sunne lagenge toh gadbad ho jayegi (If we pay heed to everything, we’ll be in trouble). As a team, we made a brilliant film. I didn’t find anything lacking in the film. It could be because I’m a part of it, but even from another perspective, it was a great production. It wasn’t easy. CG work main bhi bilkul nahi laga hai ki kahi pe glitch hai (There is no work in the CG work as well). The film is very pacy. It was a visual treat for me. It was a different kind of cinema. Generic si conversation jaise fighter pilots baat karte hain, educational cheezein thodi na daalni hai (We didn’t have to put educational dialogues). The dialogues are as per the concept and the film is aptly made.”

Siddharth Anand’s Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz, Pradum Shukla and Pradum Jaykar in pivotal roles. It was released on January 25 and is performing well at the box office. The film is now nearing the Rs. 350 crore (gross) mark at the global box office.