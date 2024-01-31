Fighter Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone Film Inches Closer To 250 Cr worldwide

Siddharth Anand’s Fighter continues to blaze a trail at the box office, crossing 132 crore domestically and on the verge of hitting the 250-crore mark globally. Following a sensational pre-release buzz, the film has earned rave reviews and word of mouth that has helped in the solid opening weekend.

As per box office reports, the data affirms Fighter’s sustained momentum post its solid debut. The movie’s compelling narrative and electrifying performances have resonated not only with the local audience, propelling domestic collections past 132 crores, but also with international viewers, pushing the film closer toward the remarkable 250-crore benchmark. The film has also performed exceptionally well in the key markets of South, i.e. Chennai and Hyderabad where shows went reportedly housefull.

According to Sacnilk, after its five-day run at the box office, the domestic collection of the film stands at Rs 132 cr while the global box office is around Rs 220 cr mark.

The film has received good reviews. News18 gave the film a 4-star rating and the review read, “Phenomenally entertaining and consistently engaging, Fighter, for all the derivative genre components it compiles, is an action entertainer that crackles with energy. Like the quintessential entertainer, Fighter serves up a little bit of everything in its narrative—action, drama, music, romance, and even emotions. The screenplay makes room for every commercial movie element. Fighter is a perfect popcorn entertainment thriller that plays to the gallery and lives up to the hype.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. Fighter is out in theatres now.