মঙ্গলবার , ১২ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৭শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Fighter: Hrithik Roshan And Deepika Padukone’s First Song To Release In December? What We Know

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১২, ২০২৩ ১১:০২ অপরাহ্ণ
hrithik roshan deepika padukone fighter 2023 12 0d7d92cebeb1952761223928886e1cd4


Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Fighter teaser.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Fighter teaser.

The teaser of Fighter has garnered an overwhelming response from all quarters.

The first teaser of Fighter is now out and boy, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s sizzling chemistry is already visible. The actors, who are sharing the screen for the first time, are seen in uniform and on board of fighter jets. The teaser has garnered an overwhelming response from all quarters. Netizens are showering love on the teaser, creating a lot of buzz for the film’s release.

As per reports, the first song of Fighter will be out in December itself. Siddharth Anand turned to his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) and dropped a hint, suggesting that something is on the horizon for December 15. His post read, “Friday the 15th.” Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively got to know that the first song of Fighter starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan will drop on December 15.

Reportedly, the Siddharth Anand directorial will be releasing in 3D. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the director wants to make his film an unforgettable theatrical experience. “It’s an aerial action entertainer designed for a big screen experience and the idea is to transport the audience into the world of this adrenaline thumping film. Fighter will release in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day – January 25, 2024,” the portal quoted a source as saying. The action sequences in the Hrithik Roshan starrer have also been designed in a way that will leave an impact in not only 2D but also 3D.

On Tuesday, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle to welcome Karan on the movie. She dropped first look poster of the actor in which he was seen donning uniform. In the caption, Deepika revealed that Karan will be playing the role of Squadron leader Sartaj Gill in the film. Check out here:

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, Fighter is set to transcend boundaries with its stellar cast and gripping storyline. Expectations from the actioner are pretty high as it marks the third collaboration between Siddharth and Hrithik, who have earlier delivered blockbusters like Bang Bang (2014) and War (2019). The film also marks the first project between Hrithik and Deepika. Anil Kapoor will also be playing a key role in the movie.

shreyanka mugshot 2023 11 8ef8dd88a71f919244a2d2ecf14e4f84
Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20231212 WA0011
নাগরপুরে নৌকা’র প্রার্থীকে বিজয়ী করার লক্ষ্যে গয়হাটা ইউনিয়ন আ.লীগের বর্ধিত সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20231212 WA0012
ইউজেএফ’র বেস্ট রিপোর্টিং অ্যাওয়ার্ড পেলেন ৬ ক্যাম্পাস সাংবাদিক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
hrithik roshan deepika padukone fighter 2023 12 0d7d92cebeb1952761223928886e1cd4 16x9
Fighter: Hrithik Roshan And Deepika Padukone’s First Song To Release In December? What We Know
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Sathi m 800x420
স্মার্ট বাংলাদেশের নতুন স্মার্ট উদ্যোগ ‘সাথী’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
8 2

এস. এস. ষ্টীল-এর ২০তম এজিএম অনুষ্ঠিত – Corporate Sangbad

 wm jake sullivan US national security adviser

চীন-তাইওয়ান উত্তেজনায় যুক্তরাষ্ট্র উদ্বিগ্ন

 bollywood films

10 Bollywood Movies Announced and Completed During the Covid Pandemic

 Poco F5 3

এপ্রিল মাসে লঞ্চ, কেমন হতে চলেছে Samsung, Poco, Vivo, Asus-এর নয়া স্মার্টফোন?|| From Poco to samsung in this April many popular smartphone brands are going to launch their phone in India, let’s have a look on the list – News18 Bangla

 eastern ins

সাপ্তাহিক গেইনারের শীর্ষে ইস্টার্ন ইন্স্যুরেন্স – Corporate Sangbad

 Weight Loss

ওজন কমাতে হলুদ খান? আপনার শরীরে আদৌ সহ্য হবে কিনা জানুন

 kim kardashian 1 166124337516x9

Kim Kardashian Condemns Balenciaga’s Controversial Ad Campaign, Says She Is ‘Shaken’

 top luser 1

সাপ্তাহিক টপটেন লুজারের শীর্ষে সোনালী পেপার – Corporate Sangbad

 IMG 20221013 WA0027

টাঙ্গাইল জেলা পুলিশের মাস্টার প্যারেড অনুষ্ঠিত

 1655014799 photo

For little-known quartermiler Kiran Pahal, her late father’s memory will continue to inspire her | More sports News