Fighter: Hrithik Roshan And Deepika Padukone’s First Song To Release In December? What We Know

The first teaser of Fighter is now out and boy, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s sizzling chemistry is already visible. The actors, who are sharing the screen for the first time, are seen in uniform and on board of fighter jets. The teaser has garnered an overwhelming response from all quarters. Netizens are showering love on the teaser, creating a lot of buzz for the film’s release.

As per reports, the first song of Fighter will be out in December itself. Siddharth Anand turned to his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) and dropped a hint, suggesting that something is on the horizon for December 15. His post read, “Friday the 15th.” Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively got to know that the first song of Fighter starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan will drop on December 15.

Reportedly, the Siddharth Anand directorial will be releasing in 3D. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the director wants to make his film an unforgettable theatrical experience. “It’s an aerial action entertainer designed for a big screen experience and the idea is to transport the audience into the world of this adrenaline thumping film. Fighter will release in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day – January 25, 2024,” the portal quoted a source as saying. The action sequences in the Hrithik Roshan starrer have also been designed in a way that will leave an impact in not only 2D but also 3D.

On Tuesday, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle to welcome Karan on the movie. She dropped first look poster of the actor in which he was seen donning uniform. In the caption, Deepika revealed that Karan will be playing the role of Squadron leader Sartaj Gill in the film. Check out here:

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, Fighter is set to transcend boundaries with its stellar cast and gripping storyline. Expectations from the actioner are pretty high as it marks the third collaboration between Siddharth and Hrithik, who have earlier delivered blockbusters like Bang Bang (2014) and War (2019). The film also marks the first project between Hrithik and Deepika. Anil Kapoor will also be playing a key role in the movie.