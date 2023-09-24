Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone To Shoot A Peppy Dance Number, Romantic Song In Italy?

Fighter, touted as India’s first aerial action film, will bring together two prominent names in the film industry, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, onscreen. Helmed by Pathaan fame Siddharth Anand, the film wrapped up shooting recently and is expected to hit theatres in January next year. While we all eagerly skim through the leaks and updates that are coming out, it’s now being reported that Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan have flown to Italy for a 15-day schedule in which they will be filming two songs.

As per a source close to the entertainment portal PinkVilla, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be shaking their legs to a peppy number in the line of the popular song Ghungroo from War. The source shared, “The Italy schedule begins with a dance number in the coming week picturized on Hrithik and Deepika. It’s a foot-tapping dance number on the lines of Ghungroo from War, with the leading pair looking their best. The stylish song, composed by Vishal and Shekhar, will be the talk of the town once launched.”

Not only that, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan will also be shooting for a romantic number, encapsulating the trademark of Yash Raj Studios, “Sid loves to set up his songs in a certain way and right from his debut film, the songs always stood out with regards to tunes as well as visuals – be it Khuda Jaane, Meherbaan, Ghungroo, Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, Besharam Rang, Tujhe Bhula Diya and many more. Fighter will be no different. There will be a shift of location in Italy as the Fighter team moves on to shooting a quintessential romantic number displaying the chemistry of HR and DP. The number will have a vibe and flavor of its own, with two of the most good-looking actors of Hindi at their best,” the source added.

On the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day, the makers of Fighter released the film’s first teaser. Along with the motion poster, Deepika wrote, “A salute to our glorious nation. Happy Independence Day! Fighter in theatres on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. #25thJanuary2024. #SpiritOfFighter.”

The Fighter Motion poster depicts three combat aircraft flying across the skies while the three major actors, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, arrive one by one, clad in their Air Force uniforms. Each of them was seen wearing sunglasses and clutching their helmets. The graphic concludes with an aircraft bombardment, with the popular song Vande Mataram playing in the background.