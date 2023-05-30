মঙ্গলবার , ৩০ মে ২০২৩ | ১৬ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Filmmaker Onir Unveils The First Poster Of His Next, Pine Cone, Calls It A 'Precious' Film

fotojet 7 10


The film will premiere at Kashish Film Festival, the largest queer film festival in South Asia.

Director Onir, known for his strong voice for the LGBTQ community, has unveiled the first poster for his highly anticipated film, Pine Cone.

Director Onir, known for his strong voice for the LGBTQ community, has unveiled the first poster for his highly anticipated film, Pine Cone. The film serves as a powerful advocate for true representation of the LGBTQ community in cinema coming from lived experiences. The film is set to open South Asia’s largest queer film festival, Kashish, on 7th June, promising to captivate audiences with its layered love story of a Gay man as he navigates through love, loss and desire.

The first poster of Pine Cone offers a glimpse into the intense emotions that engulfs the film. Painted as an art piece, it features the lead actors Vidhur Sethi and Sahib Verma in an intimate and tender moment, symbolising the depth and complexity of the love and desire. With Pine Cone, filmmaker Onir continues to champion the LGBTQ community, reinforcing the importance of authentic representation in cinema.

Speaking of it, Onir said, “Pine Cone is a very special film to me as the process started when the Ministry of Defence did not approve one of my scripts that was inspired by a real story. So we started working on this story in 2021 so that we continue telling our stories and overcome resistance to our identity. Pine Cone comes from memories of love , loss , deceit and forgiveness. Forgiving the world, that special person and oneself and celebrating the beauty of our journey… the rainbow journey.”

The film showcases three stories told from the lens of the life of the lead character Sid Mehra, as he navigates relationships in his quest for love. What sets this film apart is its unique narrative structure, with the stories unfolding in reverse chronological order, spanning the years 2019, 2009, and 1999. It promises to be a heartfelt exploration of love, relationships, and self-discovery.

