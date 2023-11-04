FIR Against Elvish Yadav: What Are Rave Parties And Why People Use Snake Venom | Explained

The term ‘rave parties’ has been doing rounds on social media ever since YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav‘s name was associated with illegal drugs allegedly recovered during a raid at such a party in Noida.

Here’s All You Need to Know About Rave Parties and Doping Culture-

What Are Rave Parties?

Rave parties include electronic music where people dance all night to music that is played at an extremely high volume with a deep bass sound. These parties usually start after midnight and go on till the wee hours of the morning. DJs play a variety of music on powerful subwoofers and advanced music systems. These parties can also feature live musicians and dancers.

The trend of rave parties first began in the 1980s as underground parties. These parties were mostly attended by hippies or bohemians.

Are Rave Parties Illegal?

While not all rave parties are illegal, activities that happen are mostly unlawful. There are often a lot of drugs involved at rave parties including cocaine, party drug or MDMA, MD, LSD, GHB, cannabis, hashish, ketamine, amphetamine, and methamphetamine.

Role of Snake Venom at Rave Parties

Snake bites and venom include the most increasingly being used drugs at rave parties these days. Snakebite essentially acts as a stimulant similar to drugs like morphine and cocaine.

According to a report by Free Press Journal, a study by the Indian Journal of Physiology and Pharmacology states that people who opt for snake venom have usually tried various psychotropic substances earlier.

Adolescents mostly prefer snake venom to retain the ‘high’ for longer periods of time.

Effect of Snake Venom

Snake venom, when mixed with human blood, releases serotonin, bradykinin, peptides, and prostaglandins having a hypnotic and sedative psychotropic effect.

According to a study by the ‘National Institutes Of Health’ on ‘Snake Venom Use As A Substitute For Opioids’, derivatives from reptiles such as snakes, reptiles, and scorpions are used by people as a substitute or additional agent to get high.

Spiny-tailed lizards’ burnt lizard carcasses, toxic honey, Spanish flies and cantharides are also used as drugs to ‘get high’ at rave parties, according to a study by the Indian Journal of Physiology and Pharmacology.

However, the use of snake bite entails the dangers of toxication or poisoning.

This practice of using snake venom for doping purposes is incredibly risky, as its effects can be unpredictable and potentially deadly. Long-term use of snake venom as a recreational drug to get high can also lead to physical and psychological dependence, making it a highly dangerous and life-threatening habit.

Elvish Yadav Case

On Friday, raids were conducted in Noida Sector 49 and five cobra snakes were recovered from the raid. It was revealed that nine other snakes were also rescued in the raid while snake venom was also found at the spot.

Five arrests have been made in the case so far. In the investigations that followed, the arrested persons mentioned the name of social media influencer and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav.

Sources confirm to CNN-News 18 that the accused has said that they used to supply snakes and poison to the parties of Elvish Yadav. Based on the statements, an FIR has been filed against Elvish Yadav.