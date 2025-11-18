মঙ্গলবার, ১৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:৩১ অপরাহ্ন
Fire Breaks Out At Shiv Thakare's Residence, Actor Is Safe | Television News

  মঙ্গলবার, ১৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
A fire broke out at Shiv Thakare’s Goregaon home, causing major damage. His team confirmed he is safe and uninjured.

In a tragic turn of events, a fire broke out at Roadies and Bigg Boss fame actor Shiv Thakare’s Goregaon residence. As per an official note from his team, the actor is safe and has not incurred any injuries. The fire affected his residence in the Kolte Patil Verve building.

Viral Bhayani shared visuals from inside the house, and it appeared that a massive fire had broken out, causing serious damage to the property. The video shows the fire brigade team inside the residence, checking the cause of the fire and taking necessary measures.

Shiv Thakare’s team also issued a statement about the incident. In the official note, they shared, “@shivthakare9 faced a mishap this morning as there was a fire breakout at his Mumbai residence in the Kolte Patil Verve building. The actor has not incurred any injury, but the house faced the brunt!”

Shiv Thakare was not in Mumbai at the time of the incident, and it was only yesterday that he returned to the city. Taking to his Instagram, he shared a picture from the airport and wrote, “Back to Mumbai.”

About Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare’s rise to fame is nothing short of inspirational. Coming from a modest town in Maharashtra, Shiv has carved a niche for himself in the Indian entertainment industry, one reality show at a time. From Roadies to Bigg Boss Marathi and then the Hindi version, his grounded nature and deep-rooted values earned him widespread popularity and love. Shiv is also known for his stints in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Beyond his professional endeavours, Shiv’s relationship status has often sparked curiosity among fans. Addressing rumours about his personal life, in a recent interview with Times Now, Shiv clarified that he prefers to keep his private life low-key. Emphasising this, he said, “Kuch cheezein private rakhni mujhe bahut pasand hai. Baaki aap decide kar lo, par main khush hoon.” He added, “Even if I end up forming a bond with someone and I genuinely like them, I’d still prefer to keep it private.”

Shiv Thakare was recently seen in the music video Rajj Rajj Nachan. Sung by Divya Kumar, Ishika Hirve and Sikandar Maan, the dance track is set against the backdrop of a pre-wedding ceremony. The music video stars Shiv alongside Rashami Desai, with both winning hearts through their electrifying moves and impeccable energy.

First Published:

November 18, 2025, 14:22 IST

