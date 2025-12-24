Former Lion King Child Actor Imani Dia Smith Dies At 25; Boyfriend Charged With Murder | Hollywood News

Last Updated: December 25, 2025, 03:18 IST

Former Broadway child actor Imani Dia Smith, who starred in The Lion King, has died at 25. Her boyfriend has been charged with murder.

Imani Dia Smith, a former Broadway child actress best known for her role in The Lion King, has died at the age of 25. Smith was found with multiple stab wounds at a residence in Edison, New Jersey, on Sunday, December 21, following a 911 call reporting a stabbing.

According to a press release issued on December 23 by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Smith was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where she was pronounced dead. Authorities have confirmed that an investigation was immediately launched following the incident.

Smith had gained recognition at a young age for her work on Broadway, where she appeared as Young Nala in Disney’s The Lion King. Her death has sent shockwaves through the theatre community and among those who followed her career.

Boyfriend arrested, charged with murder and multiple offences

Smith’s boyfriend, Jordan D. Jackson-Small, 35, was arrested on December 23 in connection with her death, authorities confirmed. In a joint statement, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Department Chief Thomas Bryan announced that Jackson-Small has been charged with first-degree murder.

In addition to the murder charge, he faces several other charges, including second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Prosecutors have not yet disclosed further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the alleged crime or whether Jackson-Small has entered a plea.

Family members have since spoken out about Smith’s passing, highlighting both the personal loss and the practical challenges left in its wake. Smith is survived by her three-year-old son, her parents, two younger siblings, and an extended circle of family, friends and community members.

In a GoFundMe page created on behalf of the family, Smith’s aunt, Kira Helper, wrote, “She leaves behind a 3-year-old son, her parents, her two younger siblings, and an extended family, friends, and community who loved her so very much.” The fundraiser states that donations will be used to cover funeral and memorial expenses, crime scene cleanup at Smith’s home, trauma therapy for family members, legal and administrative costs related to the criminal proceedings, and care for Smith’s young son and dog.

The GoFundMe page also paid tribute to Smith’s talent and personality, describing her as “a vivacious, loving and fiercely talented person” and “a true triple-threat performer.” It noted that she appeared in The Lion King on Broadway between 2011 and 2012, according to Playbill.

Smith’s mother, Monique, works as a hairstylist across Broadway, television and film. Her IMDb profile lists credits on more than 25 productions since 2010, including Smile (2022) and The Housemaid (2024).

