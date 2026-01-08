বৃহস্পতিবার, ০৮ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১১:২২ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Four More Shots Please Stars Sayani Gupta And Maanvi Gagroo Pose For A Fun, Candid Beach Photoshoot | Web-series News Four More Shots Please Stars Sayani Gupta And Maanvi Gagroo Pose For A Fun, Candid Beach Photoshoot | Web-series News Big blow for India: Tilak Varma undergoes surgery, ruled out of New Zealand T20Is; T20 World Cup in doubt | Cricket News পুঁজিবাজারে রাষ্ট্রায়ত্ত ও বহুজাতিক কোম্পানি আনার বিষয়ে সরকারের সম্মতি – Corporate Sangbad Anil Kapoor Celebrates 43 Years Of His Kannada Debut Pallavi Anu Pallavi, Rishab Shetty Reacts | Regional Cinema News অভিবাসন কর্মকর্তার গুলিতে মার্কিন নারী নিহত, ছড়িয়ে পড়ছে বিক্ষোভ Enna thambi! ‘You can’t explain this at 14’: R Ashwin’s awe sums up Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s unstoppable rise | Cricket News Gulshan Devaiah Reveals Why He Once Quit A Film: ‘They Didn’t Pay Me And Behaved Badly With My Manager’ | Regional Cinema News ‘No World Cup at the cost of national dignity’: Bangladesh draws firm line, pushes ICC to shift matches to Sri Lanka | Cricket News The Raja Saab: Makers Drop Another New Poster Featuring Prabhas Ahead Of Release, Fans React | Telugu Cinema News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Four More Shots Please Stars Sayani Gupta And Maanvi Gagroo Pose For A Fun, Candid Beach Photoshoot | Web-series News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৮ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Four More Shots Please Stars Sayani Gupta And Maanvi Gagroo Pose For A Fun, Candid Beach Photoshoot | Web-series News


Last Updated:

Sayani Gupta shared fun beach photos with Maanvi Gagroo from a Four More Shots Please! shoot, capturing candid moments.

font

The actresses last starred in Four More Shots Please.

The actresses last starred in Four More Shots Please.

Actress Sayani Gupta shared a candid glimpse from a photoshoot morning with her Four More Shots Please! co-star Maanvi Gagroo that was equal parts fun and focus and spoke about the unspoken rules that come every time while getting clicked.

Sayani took to Instagram, where she shared a string of photographs of herself with Maanvi at the beach dressed in swimsuits. Calling it a “glorious morning,” Sayani shared that she wanted to “eat” Maanvi up.

“Just two girls doing a photo shoot & a conversation while remembering to not fall flat, catch light, suck in stomach & give their ‘same’ better profile. Always a blast with @maanvigagroo What a glorious morning this was. I wanted to eat this cutie up cause she was looking soooo cute!

@4moreshotspls,” Sayani wrote as the caption.

Sayani’s latest includes the ultimate season of “Four More Shots Please!” and “Delhi Crime Season 3″.

“Four More Shots Please!” follows the story of four unapologetically flawed women (two in their 30s and two in their early 20s) as they live, love, make mistakes and discover what really makes them tick through friendship and shots of tequila in millennial Mumbai. It also stars Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo.

Meanwhile, ‘Delhi Crime’, it stars Shefali as Vartika Chaturvedi, a sharp police officer as she leads her team through intense investigations under immense public and political pressure.

The series stands out for its realism, emotional depth, and portrayal of systemic challenges in India’s law enforcement. Praised globally for its sensitivity and authenticity, Delhi Crime won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series, cementing its place as one of the most powerful Indian shows on Netflix.

Maanvi was last seen on the big screen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, a spiritual successor to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Pankhuri Awasthy, and Manu Rishi.

The film tells the story of a gay man and his partner, who have trouble convincing the former’s parents of their relationship.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

First Published:

January 08, 2026, 10:45 IST

News movies web-series Four More Shots Please Stars Sayani Gupta And Maanvi Gagroo Pose For A Fun, Candid Beach Photoshoot
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Four More Shots Please Stars Sayani Gupta And Maanvi Gagroo Pose For A Fun, Candid Beach Photoshoot | Web-series News

Four More Shots Please Stars Sayani Gupta And Maanvi Gagroo Pose For A Fun, Candid Beach Photoshoot | Web-series News

পুঁজিবাজারে রাষ্ট্রায়ত্ত ও বহুজাতিক কোম্পানি আনার বিষয়ে সরকারের সম্মতি – Corporate Sangbad

পুঁজিবাজারে রাষ্ট্রায়ত্ত ও বহুজাতিক কোম্পানি আনার বিষয়ে সরকারের সম্মতি – Corporate Sangbad

Anil Kapoor Celebrates 43 Years Of His Kannada Debut Pallavi Anu Pallavi, Rishab Shetty Reacts | Regional Cinema News

Anil Kapoor Celebrates 43 Years Of His Kannada Debut Pallavi Anu Pallavi, Rishab Shetty Reacts | Regional Cinema News

অভিবাসন কর্মকর্তার গুলিতে মার্কিন নারী নিহত, ছড়িয়ে পড়ছে বিক্ষোভ

অভিবাসন কর্মকর্তার গুলিতে মার্কিন নারী নিহত, ছড়িয়ে পড়ছে বিক্ষোভ

Gulshan Devaiah Reveals Why He Once Quit A Film: ‘They Didn’t Pay Me And Behaved Badly With My Manager’ | Regional Cinema News

Gulshan Devaiah Reveals Why He Once Quit A Film: ‘They Didn’t Pay Me And Behaved Badly With My Manager’ | Regional Cinema News

The Raja Saab: Makers Drop Another New Poster Featuring Prabhas Ahead Of Release, Fans React | Telugu Cinema News

The Raja Saab: Makers Drop Another New Poster Featuring Prabhas Ahead Of Release, Fans React | Telugu Cinema News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST