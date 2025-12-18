From 1973 To 2002, Six Bollywood Films Told The Story Of Three Brothers

Many family drama films may differ in storyline, but the core idea is often similar. Some revolve around the daughter-in-law, while others focus on the sons of the family. Between 1973 and 2002, six films explored the theme of three brothers. While some became major hits, others failed to impress at the box office. Let’s take a closer look at these films.

In brother-centric films, actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Dharmendra tried their luck. However, while Anil Kapoor and Akshay Kumar did not find much success with these stories, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Dharmendra enjoyed significant popularity.

We begin with the 1973 film Yaadon Ki Baaraat. Released on November 2, 1973, and directed by Nasir Hussain, the film tells the story of three brothers whose parents are killed by a gangster, leading to their separation. The narrative follows their reunion after many years. The film was a box-office hit and starred Dharmendra, Vijay Arora and Tariq Khan in lead roles, alongside Zeenat Aman, Neetu Singh, Ajit and Ravindra Kapoor.

Next comes the iconic Amar Akbar Anthony, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna. Released on January 7, 1977, and directed by Manmohan Desai, the story was written by Kader Khan, Parag Raj and KK Shukla. This masala entertainer became a massive blockbuster, with the three stars playing brothers. The music, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, was also hugely popular.

Another notable film is Ghar Ek Mandir (1984), which revolves around three brothers, Prem, Vijay and Ravi, who regard their home as a temple. Shashi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty and Raj Kiran portrayed the brothers. The film was a hit, and it further boosted Mithun Chakraborty’s popularity.

Released in 1994, Ekkay Pe Ikka was an action film directed by Raj N Sippy. It narrates the story of three brothers who fall in love with three sisters and wish to marry them. Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Dheer and Prithvi played the brothers. Despite expectations, the film failed at the box office.

Then came the 1999 blockbuster Hum Saath Saath Hain. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film focused on three brothers, Prem, Vinod and Vivek, and went on to become a huge commercial success. It featured an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Mohnish Bahl and Tabu.