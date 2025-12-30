From Akshaye Khanna To Madhuri Dixit, The Comebacks We Loved This Year

Rajat Bedi made a strong comeback with Aryan Khan’s directorial debut on Netflix, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. His intense role brought him back into the spotlight and reminded audiences of his commanding screen presence.

Akshaye Khanna’s performance in Dhurandhar reminded everyone why he’s known for powerful, understated acting. His scenes from the film have gone viral on the internet.

Madhuri Dixit surprised audiences with Mrs Deshpande. Leaving glamour behind, she delivered an emotional yet unsettling performance that showed her depth and versatility once again.

Rakhee Gulzar’s return in Bengali film Aamar Boss was one of the most emotional moments of the year. After a long hiatus, her performance felt warm, sincere, and deeply moving for longtime fans.