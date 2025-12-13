From Bus Conductor to Superstar with Raj Bahadur’s Help

Rajinikanth’s journey from a Bengaluru bus conductor to India’s biggest superstar is nothing short of legendary. Behind this rise was the unwavering support of his closest friend, Raj Bahadur, who sacrificed his own salary for two years to help him chase his acting dream. As Rajinikanth turned 75 yesterday, here’s a look back at the friendship, struggles, and milestones that shaped the man we now call “Superstar.”

The Superstar at 75

On December 12, 2025, Rajinikanth celebrated his 75th birthday, marking five decades in cinema. Known for his unique mannerisms, magnetic screen presence, and unforgettable one-liners, he remains one of the most beloved actors in India and across the world.

Humble Beginnings in Bengaluru

Born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad in 1950, Rajinikanth grew up in a Marathi family in Bengaluru. After losing his mother at the age of nine, he took up odd jobs to support his family, working as a coolie, carpenter, and eventually as a bus conductor with the Bangalore Transport Service.

A Government Job Felt Secure

In the 1970s, Shivaji believed his conductor’s job was the safest path forward. Though he loved acting, the idea of leaving a government job for an uncertain career in films seemed too risky. His dream of cinema almost ended before it began.

The Friend Who Saw His Talent

Raj Bahadur, a driver on the same bus route, became Shivaji’s closest friend. They bonded over films and theatre, where Rajinikanth often impressed audiences with powerful performances. Bahadur was convinced his friend had the spark to become a movie star.

‘Who Will Leave a Government Job?’

When Bahadur urged Shivaji to join the Madras Film Institute, the latter hesitated. “Who will leave a government job?” he asked. But Bahadur reassured him, promising to take care of his financial needs if he pursued acting.

Two Years of Sacrifice

True to his word, Raj Bahadur gave most of his salary to Shivaji for two years while he studied acting. That sacrifice gave Rajinikanth the courage to chase his dream, and it changed the course of Indian cinema forever.

The Breakthrough in Films

Rajinikanth made his debut in K Balachander’s Apoorva Raagangal (1975). Over the next five decades, he became a global icon, working across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films, and earning the title of “Superstar.”

Gratitude That Never Fades

When Rajinikanth received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2019, he dedicated it not only to his mentor K Balachander and his brother Sathyanarayana Rao, but also to Raj Bahadur, the friend who believed in him when he didn’t believe in himself.