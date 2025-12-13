শনিবার, ১৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৫৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
বিএনপির ৩১ দফা বাস্তবায়ন হলে নারীদের অধিকার নিশ্চিত হবে : সরওয়ার জামাল নিজাম From Bus Conductor to Superstar with Raj Bahadur’s Help Lionel Messi India tour 2025: Full itinerary, cities, venues and key events | Football News ‘Never Understood That Shah Rukh Khan’s Image Had To Be Part Of Film’: Aanand L Rai On Zero’s Failure | Bollywood News Lionel Messi mania takes over as thousands turn out to welcome Argentine icon | Football News ওসমান হাদিকে গুলির প্রতিবাদে কুবি শিক্ষার্থীদের বিক্ষোভ Peddi Gears Up For Completion As New Schedule Begins In Hyderabad | Details Inside | Regional Cinema News Bollywood’s New Charming Threat: How Akshaye Khanna & Bobby Deol Are Driving A Dark Character Shift | Movies News Avengers: Doomsday First Look Drops In Theatres As MCU Gears Up For 2026 Mega Release | Hollywood News ‘Tere saath selfie loon?’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi replies to UAE sledging and hits 171 in U-19 Asia Cup | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

From Bus Conductor to Superstar with Raj Bahadur’s Help

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১৩ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
From Bus Conductor to Superstar with Raj Bahadur’s Help




Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
বিএনপির ৩১ দফা বাস্তবায়ন হলে নারীদের অধিকার নিশ্চিত হবে : সরওয়ার জামাল নিজাম

বিএনপির ৩১ দফা বাস্তবায়ন হলে নারীদের অধিকার নিশ্চিত হবে : সরওয়ার জামাল নিজাম

‘Never Understood That Shah Rukh Khan’s Image Had To Be Part Of Film’: Aanand L Rai On Zero’s Failure | Bollywood News

‘Never Understood That Shah Rukh Khan’s Image Had To Be Part Of Film’: Aanand L Rai On Zero’s Failure | Bollywood News

Peddi Gears Up For Completion As New Schedule Begins In Hyderabad | Details Inside | Regional Cinema News

Peddi Gears Up For Completion As New Schedule Begins In Hyderabad | Details Inside | Regional Cinema News

Bollywood’s New Charming Threat: How Akshaye Khanna & Bobby Deol Are Driving A Dark Character Shift | Movies News

Bollywood’s New Charming Threat: How Akshaye Khanna & Bobby Deol Are Driving A Dark Character Shift | Movies News

Avengers: Doomsday First Look Drops In Theatres As MCU Gears Up For 2026 Mega Release | Hollywood News

Avengers: Doomsday First Look Drops In Theatres As MCU Gears Up For 2026 Mega Release | Hollywood News

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Early Reactions Divide Fans: Kapil Sharma Comedy Gets Mixed Reviews | Bollywood News

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Early Reactions Divide Fans: Kapil Sharma Comedy Gets Mixed Reviews | Bollywood News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST