From Chief Of War To Leanne: What’s New On Streaming Platforms This Weekend | Web-series News

Planning to stay in this monsoon weekend and binge-watch something from the comfort of your couch? We’ve got you sorted. A fresh lineup of shows, ranging from thrillers and historical dramas to light-hearted comedies, is dropping across platforms like Peacock, Netflix, Apple TV+, Hulu and Disney+. No matter your mood, there’s something for everyone. So, grab that tub of popcorn and take your pick from this week’s new releases.

Twisted Metal (Peacock)

Set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, Twisted Metal is based on the vehicular combat video game of the same name. Starring Anthony Mackie as John Doe, an amnesiac milkman with a sharp tongue, the second season sees him risk his life to compete in the Twisted Metal demolition derby tournament. Created by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Michael Jonathan Smith, the series also features Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Seanoa, Will Arnett and Thomas Haden Church. Twisted Metal 2 premiered on Peacock on July 31.

Chief of War (Apple TV+)

This Hawaiian historical drama has been created by Thomas Paʻa Sibbett and Jason Momoa. Starring the latter, Chief of War tells the story of Kaʻiana, a powerful warrior chief from Kauaʻi in the late 18th century, when the four kingdoms of the Hawaiian Islands were locked in conflict. In addition to Momoa, Luciane Buchanan also stars in the drama. The series premiered on Apple TV+ on August 1.

Leanne (Netflix)

Created by Leanne Morgan, Chuck Lorre and Susan McMartin, Leanne follows the story of a grandmother whose life is upended when her husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman. The sitcom premiered on Netflix on July 31 and stars Leanne Morgan, Kristen Johnston, Celia Weston, Blake Clark, and Ryan Stiles.

Mr & Mrs Murder (Hulu)

A gripping four-part docuseries, Mr & Mrs Murder explores the mysterious disappearance of Mike Williams from Tallahassee. When he fails to return home after a duck hunting trip, it is initially assumed he was killed by alligators. But suspicion arises years later when Mike’s widow, Denise, marries his best friend, Brian. Determined to uncover the truth, their friend Kathy goes to extraordinary lengths to solve the mystery. The series was released on Hulu on July 30.

Project Runway (Hulu and Disney+)

The fashion design-based reality show Project Runway returned for its 21st season, premiering on Hulu and Disney+ on July 31. Supermodel Heidi Klum returns as host after eight years, joined by former winner Christian Siriano as mentor. Judges Nina Garcia and Law Roach will assess the contestants in this latest edition.

