Advertise here
শনিবার , ২ আগস্ট ২০২৫ | ১৮ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

From Chief Of War To Leanne: What’s New On Streaming Platforms This Weekend | Web-series News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২, ২০২৫ ৪:১৭ অপরাহ্ণ
From Chief Of War To Leanne: What’s New On Streaming Platforms This Weekend | Web-series News


Advertise here

Last Updated:

A fresh lineup of series, ranging from thrillers and historical dramas to comedies, has dropped across streaming platforms, offering something for every mood.

Chief of War premiered on Apple TV+ on August 1. (Photo Credits: X)

Chief of War premiered on Apple TV+ on August 1. (Photo Credits: X)

Planning to stay in this monsoon weekend and binge-watch something from the comfort of your couch? We’ve got you sorted. A fresh lineup of shows, ranging from thrillers and historical dramas to light-hearted comedies, is dropping across platforms like Peacock, Netflix, Apple TV+, Hulu and Disney+. No matter your mood, there’s something for everyone. So, grab that tub of popcorn and take your pick from this week’s new releases.

Twisted Metal (Peacock)

Set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, Twisted Metal is based on the vehicular combat video game of the same name. Starring Anthony Mackie as John Doe, an amnesiac milkman with a sharp tongue, the second season sees him risk his life to compete in the Twisted Metal demolition derby tournament. Created by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Michael Jonathan Smith, the series also features Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Seanoa, Will Arnett and Thomas Haden Church. Twisted Metal 2 premiered on Peacock on July 31.

Chief of War (Apple TV+)

This Hawaiian historical drama has been created by Thomas Paʻa Sibbett and Jason Momoa. Starring the latter, Chief of War tells the story of Kaʻiana, a powerful warrior chief from Kauaʻi in the late 18th century, when the four kingdoms of the Hawaiian Islands were locked in conflict. In addition to Momoa, Luciane Buchanan also stars in the drama. The series premiered on Apple TV+ on August 1.

Leanne (Netflix)

Created by Leanne Morgan, Chuck Lorre and Susan McMartin, Leanne follows the story of a grandmother whose life is upended when her husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman. The sitcom premiered on Netflix on July 31 and stars Leanne Morgan, Kristen Johnston, Celia Weston, Blake Clark, and Ryan Stiles.

Mr & Mrs Murder (Hulu)

A gripping four-part docuseries, Mr & Mrs Murder explores the mysterious disappearance of Mike Williams from Tallahassee. When he fails to return home after a duck hunting trip, it is initially assumed he was killed by alligators. But suspicion arises years later when Mike’s widow, Denise, marries his best friend, Brian. Determined to uncover the truth, their friend Kathy goes to extraordinary lengths to solve the mystery. The series was released on Hulu on July 30.

Project Runway (Hulu and Disney+)

The fashion design-based reality show Project Runway returned for its 21st season, premiering on Hulu and Disney+ on July 31. Supermodel Heidi Klum returns as host after eight years, joined by former winner Christian Siriano as mentor. Judges Nina Garcia and Law Roach will assess the contestants in this latest edition.

authorimg

Anindita.Mukherjee

Anindita Mukherjee works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18 Showsha. She introduces herself as someone who is truly, deeply and passionately in love with SRK, films, shows and glitz – ba…Read More

Anindita Mukherjee works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18 Showsha. She introduces herself as someone who is truly, deeply and passionately in love with SRK, films, shows and glitz – ba… Read More

Stay updated with the latest web series on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar & more ott platforms, new releases, reviews, top binge-worthy shows! Download the News18 App for all things OTT!

view comments

News movies » web-series » From Chief Of War To Leanne: What’s New On Streaming Platforms This Weekend
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

From Chief Of War To Leanne: What’s New On Streaming Platforms This Weekend | Web-series News
From Chief Of War To Leanne: What’s New On Streaming Platforms This Weekend | Web-series News
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Heart Attack: জলের বোতলে চুমুক, তার পরেই লুটিয়ে পড়লেন! জিম করতে করতেই ৩৭ বছরের যুবকের মর্মান্তিক পরিণতি | দেশ
Heart Attack: জলের বোতলে চুমুক, তার পরেই লুটিয়ে পড়লেন! জিম করতে করতেই ৩৭ বছরের যুবকের মর্মান্তিক পরিণতি | দেশ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
শিক্ষা ও সমাজসেবা পদক পেলেন সুনামগঞ্জের মাওলানা কবির আহমদ লতিফি
শিক্ষা ও সমাজসেবা পদক পেলেন সুনামগঞ্জের মাওলানা কবির আহমদ লতিফি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Heavy Rain Disaster five houses in Balurghat submerged under water pressure as soon as the Salus Gate was opened | সলুইস গেট খুলতেই জলের চাপে বালুরঘাটে তলিয়ে গেল পাঁচটি বাড়ি | উত্তরবঙ্গ
Heavy Rain Disaster five houses in Balurghat submerged under water pressure as soon as the Salus Gate was opened | সলুইস গেট খুলতেই জলের চাপে বালুরঘাটে তলিয়ে গেল পাঁচটি বাড়ি | উত্তরবঙ্গ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
জুলাই সনদ ছাড়া নির্বাচনের তারিখ নিয়ে আলোচনা দায়িত্বহীনতা : হাসনাত

জুলাই সনদ ছাড়া নির্বাচনের তারিখ নিয়ে আলোচনা দায়িত্বহীনতা : হাসনাত

 জরিপে ট্রাম্পের চেয়ে এগিয়ে কমলা

জরিপে ট্রাম্পের চেয়ে এগিয়ে কমলা

 বিকেল ৫টার মধ্যে কোরবানির বর্জ্য অপসারণের টার্গেট চসিকের

বিকেল ৫টার মধ্যে কোরবানির বর্জ্য অপসারণের টার্গেট চসিকের

 East Delta University Organizes PolicyDialogue on Sustainable Livelihood

East Delta University Organizes PolicyDialogue on Sustainable Livelihood

 সিইউএফএল’র চার শ্রমিককে স্ট্যান্ড রিলিজ

সিইউএফএল’র চার শ্রমিককে স্ট্যান্ড রিলিজ

 চট্টগ্রামে সড়কে গেল ফায়ারকর্মীসহ ২ জনের প্রাণ

চট্টগ্রামে সড়কে গেল ফায়ারকর্মীসহ ২ জনের প্রাণ

 চিঠি দিয়েছেন বাইডেন, বিএনপি এখন ‘কী’ বলবে: কাদের

চিঠি দিয়েছেন বাইডেন, বিএনপি এখন ‘কী’ বলবে: কাদের

 Deepika Padukone To Play Ajay Devgn’s Sister In Singham Again? Here’s What We Know

Deepika Padukone To Play Ajay Devgn’s Sister In Singham Again? Here’s What We Know

 India vs West Indies: We’re never conservative, new approach in T20s will witness occasional failures, says Rohit Sharma | Cricket News

India vs West Indies: We’re never conservative, new approach in T20s will witness occasional failures, says Rohit Sharma | Cricket News

 Curry on Desis, an Indian Food Revolution is Long Overdue in the US

Curry on Desis, an Indian Food Revolution is Long Overdue in the US
Advertise here