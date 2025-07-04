From Dabangg’s Chulbul Pandey To Battle Of Galwan

Salman Khan has often transformed his look on-screen, and his iconic moustache styles are proof! Ahead of Battle of Galwan, we revisit 8 such unforgettable avatars.

Dabangg (2010)

Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey look became a cultural phenomenon. The curled moustache, aviators, and swag made this cop a legend.

Dabangg 2 (2012)

Returning as Chulbul Pandey, Salman retained his trademark moustache — now even more iconic — with added attitude and punchlines.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)

In a double role, Salman’s moustached avatar of Prince Vijay added royal flair and elegance to Sooraj Barjatya’s grand family drama.

Sultan (2016)

Salman played a wrestler aging through the years. The small moustache during his later phase gave his look gravitas and grit.

Dabangg 3 (2019)

The origin story of Chulbul Pandey featured a younger, clean-shaven Salman, but he brought the beloved moustache back in full form later in the film.

Bharat (2019)

As Bharat, Salman sported multiple looks. During the 1970s track, he embraced an old look with a grey moustache, beard and hair.

Antim: The Final Truth (2021)

As a tough Sikh cop, Salman donned a full moustache and turban, bringing fierce authority and quiet strength to the screen.