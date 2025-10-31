From Debut At 14 To Launching Her Own Perfume Brand: A Look At Billie Eilish’s Net Worth | Hollywood News

Last Updated: October 31, 2025, 18:19 IST

While accepting an award, Billie Eilish said, “I’d say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it.”

Billie Eilish made her debut in 2015 with the single Ocean Eyes. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

At just 14, Billie Eilish shot to success, all thanks to her debut single Ocean Eyes, which she released in 2015. The singer-songwriter, who writes and produces alongside her brother Finneas O’Connell, gained mainstream attention with the release of her debut EP, Don’t Smile At Me (2017). And the rest is history! She has released best-selling albums, won nine Grammy Awards, toured the world, worked on the screen, and even launched her own perfume brand.

All this led her to amass a multi-million-dollar fortune, making her the youngest member of Forbes’ World’s 100 Highest-Paid Celebrities list in 2019. She has also given back to society and donated to various charities. Recently, Billie donated nearly $12 million from her Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour to various organisations, even encouraging others to do so.

As the singer received the Music Innovator Award at the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on October 29, she said during her acceptance speech, “I’d say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it. Love you all, but there’s a few people in here that have a lot more money than me. If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties.”

Here’s how she built her multi-million dollar fortune within a decade of stepping into the industry.

Billie Eilish: Net Worth

According to Forbes, the 23-year-old singer’s net worth is estimated to be around $53 million. In 2019, at the age of 18, Billie made the Forbes 30 Under 30 and the 100 Highest-Paid Celebrity lists. Over the years, she has released several best-selling songs and albums, including When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? It became the number one album of 2019, selling 3.9 million units. It’s single Bad Guy was her first Diamond-certified song.

Her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, sold 238,000 units in the first week of its release in 2021, and her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, sold 339,000 units. Besides this, she has also contributed songs to films like No Time to Die for the James Bond film and What Was I Made For? for Barbie, earning an Academy Award for each.

Billie Eilish’s Earnings Through Tours And Live Performances

In her decade-long career, the singer has embarked on seven worldwide tours. On her 2019 When We Fall Asleep Tour, she reportedly earned $18 million, while her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour brought in an estimated $131 million, as per Touring Data. Her ongoing Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, which began in September 2024, is reportedly on track to generate $300 million in total.

Billie Eilish’s Earnings Through Other Ventures

In 2021, the singer gave a closer look at her life through the Apple TV documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, she earned $25 million from the collaboration. In addition to music and on-screen projects, Billie has earned money through partnerships with luxury brands such as Calvin Klein, Nike, Converse, and Gucci. She also sells her own merchandise and launched her vegan, cruelty-free perfume line, Eilish Fragrances, in 2021, which made $60 million in its first year.

