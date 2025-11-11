মঙ্গলবার, ১১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:৪১ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Sidharth Malhotra And Tamannaah Bhatia’s Fun Banter With Paps Goes Viral | Watch | Bollywood News Delhi car blast: Security beefed up at Eden Gardens ahead of India–South Africa Test | Cricket News From Golden Glory To Prison Walls — The Tragic Life Of Tamil Cinema’s First Superstar WTC race heats up: India eye crucial home points as South Africa arrive for two-Test battle | Cricket News Why Dharmendra Will Always Be Bollywood’s He-Man ঐক্যবদ্ধ ইসলামী বিকল্পে ভোট দিতে আগ্রহী মানুষ : ড. কাদের IND vs SA 1st Test: Will reverse swing hold the key at Eden? | Cricket News ‘Averages, strike rates don’t win T20s’: Gautam Gambhir reveals fearless blueprint behind India’s new era | Cricket News Esha Deol Refutes Dharmendra’s Death Rumours: ‘My Father Is Recovering’ | Bollywood News ঢাকা-৯ আসনে এনসিপির মনোনয়ন ফরম কিনলেন তাসনিম জারা
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

From Golden Glory To Prison Walls — The Tragic Life Of Tamil Cinema’s First Superstar

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ১১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৬ সময় দেখুন
From Golden Glory To Prison Walls — The Tragic Life Of Tamil Cinema’s First Superstar




Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Sidharth Malhotra And Tamannaah Bhatia’s Fun Banter With Paps Goes Viral | Watch | Bollywood News

Sidharth Malhotra And Tamannaah Bhatia’s Fun Banter With Paps Goes Viral | Watch | Bollywood News

Why Dharmendra Will Always Be Bollywood’s He-Man

Why Dharmendra Will Always Be Bollywood’s He-Man

ঐক্যবদ্ধ ইসলামী বিকল্পে ভোট দিতে আগ্রহী মানুষ : ড. কাদের

ঐক্যবদ্ধ ইসলামী বিকল্পে ভোট দিতে আগ্রহী মানুষ : ড. কাদের

Esha Deol Refutes Dharmendra’s Death Rumours: ‘My Father Is Recovering’ | Bollywood News

Esha Deol Refutes Dharmendra’s Death Rumours: ‘My Father Is Recovering’ | Bollywood News

ঢাকা-৯ আসনে এনসিপির মনোনয়ন ফরম কিনলেন তাসনিম জারা

ঢাকা-৯ আসনে এনসিপির মনোনয়ন ফরম কিনলেন তাসনিম জারা

বাংলাদেশ, পাকিস্তান ও নেপাল সীমান্তে নিরাপত্তা জোরদার

বাংলাদেশ, পাকিস্তান ও নেপাল সীমান্তে নিরাপত্তা জোরদার

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST