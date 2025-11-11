From Golden Glory To Prison Walls — The Tragic Life Of Tamil Cinema’s First Superstar

In the world of cinema, stardom glitters like a shooting star — dazzling one moment, gone the next. The lives of its superstars prove that fame on screen is often just a beautiful illusion. Such was the story of Tamil cinema’s first superstar.

Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film Kaantha has become the talk of the town since its trailer dropped, with reports suggesting it draws inspiration from this superstar’s extraordinary life — but who was he?

The legendary figure was M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, fondly known as MKT. Born on March 1, 1910, in a modest family, he enchanted Tamil Nadu in the 1940s with his divine voice. A gifted Carnatic vocalist, he was a true gem of the music world.

MKT made his acting debut in Pavalakkodi (1934). Back then, heroes sang their own songs, and only those with strong vocals earned leading roles. With his melodic voice, shoulder-length hair, and magnetic screen presence, Bhagavathar became an overnight sensation.

Over his career, he acted in about 15 films, with six achieving massive success. His most iconic film, Haridas (1944), created history by running for three consecutive years at Chennai’s Broadway Theatre — a record that saw the film span three Diwalis.

Coming from a theatre background, Bhagavathar’s dual training in classical music and acting helped shape his artistry. Early in his career, he even portrayed female roles due to his slender frame. His mentor, Nadesa Iyer, bestowed upon him the title ‘Bhagavathar‘, recognising his mastery of both music and performance.

However, his meteoric rise was tragically interrupted. At the peak of his fame, Bhagavathar and fellow actor N.S. Krishnan were arrested in the controversial murder case of journalist Lakshmikanthan. Though later acquitted by a London court, the 27 months he spent in prison shattered his career.

After his release, Bhagavathar tried to reclaim his place in cinema, appearing in five more films, but none succeeded. His final film, Sivagami, was a commercial failure. Unlike N.S. Krishnan, who revived his career with public support, Bhagavathar faded into obscurity.

Once honoured by the British with Rs 1 lakh and a town near Thanjavur, which he declined and instead donated the sum to India’s freedom struggle, the great star spent his final years in poverty and despair. He passed away on November 1, 1959, forgotten by the very audiences who once idolised him.

The life of M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar remains a poignant reminder that stardom is fleeting.