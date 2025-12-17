From ‘Kalia’ To ‘Robert’: Viju Khote, The Actor Who Turned Brief Roles Into Bollywood History | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 17, 2025, 15:55 IST

From Gabbar’s loyal Kalia to the unforgettable Robert, he turned brief appearances into lasting memories. With over 440 films, his side roles often stole the spotlight

Amjad Khan, who played Gabbar Singh in ‘Sholay’, was Viju Khote’s friend from the theatre and recommended him for the role of Kalia.

Hindi cinema has seen many actors whose screen time was brief, yet their impact was lasting. Viju Khote was one such performer. On screen, he effortlessly shifted between menacing bandits and comic characters whose dialogues became unforgettable.

Though best remembered as Kalia in Sholay and Robert in Andaz Apna Apna, his journey was filled with struggle, hard work, and fascinating behind-the-scenes stories.

Early Life And Film Family Background

Viju Khote was born on December 17, 1941, in Mumbai. His real name was Vitthal Bapurao Khote, and he belonged to a well-known film family. His father, Nandu Khote, was a respected stage and silent film actor, while his sister, Shubha Khote, went on to become a popular actress in Hindi cinema.

Academically inclined, Viju Khote was once considered likely to pursue a career outside acting. At one point, he even ran a printing press, managing the business for some time before fully committing to films.

Journey Into Films

Viju Khote began his career as a child artist and gradually moved on to small roles. Over the years, he appeared in numerous films such as Anokhi Raat, Jeene Ki Raah, Aapka Swagat Hai, Khilona, Sachcha Jhootha, Shreshth, Bhai Ho To Aisa, Raste Ka Patthar, Rampur Ka Laxman, Benaam, Jurm Aur Saza, and Insaniyat.

Audiences admired his comic timing, expressive face, and distinctive dialogue delivery, which helped him stand out even in limited screen time.

The Role That Changed Everything: ‘Sholay’

The turning point in Viju Khote’s career came with Sholay (1975), where he played Kalia, a core member of Gabbar Singh’s gang. His line, ‘Sardar, maine aapka namak khaya hai’, became iconic and is still remembered today.

There is an interesting backstory to his casting. Amjad Khan, who played Gabbar Singh, was Viju Khote’s friend from theatre and recommended him for the role.

The Horse That Would Not Cooperate

During the filming of Sholay, a humorous yet challenging incident occurred. In one scene, Viju Khote had to sit on a horse. Every time a spot boy opened an umbrella on set, the horse would get startled and throw him to the ground. This happened repeatedly. While the crew found it amusing, it was physically demanding for the actor.

Despite this, Viju Khote completed the scene with full dedication.

A Career That Never Slowed Down

After Sholay, Viju Khote’s career soared. He went on to act in more than 440 Hindi and Marathi films. His role as Robert in Andaz Apna Apna introduced him to a new generation of viewers, with the dialogue ‘Galti se mistake ho gaya’ becoming immensely popular.

Television And Marathi Cinema

Apart from films, Viju Khote was also a familiar face on television. He appeared in popular shows such as Zabaan Sambhal Ke, Shriman Shrimati, Ghar Jamai, Family No. 1, and CID. He remained active in Marathi cinema as well, with films like Devta, Changu-Mangu, Aitya Gharat Gharoba, and Uttarayan.

Viju Khote passed away on September 30, 2019, in Mumbai, at the age of 77. With his death, the film industry lost an actor who proved that even the smallest roles, when performed with sincerity and skill, can leave an everlasting impression.

First Published: December 17, 2025

