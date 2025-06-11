From Silenced To The Attorney: 10 Korean Movies Based On Real-Life Events

Last Updated: June 11, 2025, 12:50 IST

Korean film industry is popularly known for drawing inspiration from real-life events. Whether it is historical injustice, political unrest, or personal tragedy, Korean filmmakers master the skill of taking a real-life event and turning it into cinematic excellence. By capturing real-life incidents, these filmmakers provide a scope for the audience to resonate with the stories on a personal as well as emotional level.

Here are the top 10 Korean films that are based on true events:

1.Silenced

This film is based on the true events recounted in Gong Ji-young’s novel The Crucible, which sheds light on the horrific incident at Gwangju Inhwa School for Deaf students as they endure inhuman sexual abuse. After the release, the film led to the legal reforms in the country, including the abolishment of the statute of limitations for sexual crimes against minors and the disabled.

2. A Taxi Driver

Based on the real-life interaction between a German journalist named Jurgen Hinzpeter and a Korean taxi driver, this film revolves around the Gwangju uprising in 1980 through the eyes of an ordinary Korean citizen.

3.Memories of Murder

This film is based on the spine-chilling murders carried out by the Hwaseong Murderer between 1986 and 1994, when he killed a total of 15 women and girls, alongside committing multiple sexual assaults in the region of Hwaseong.

4.The Last Princess

This historical film revisits the tragedy of Princess Deokhye, the last princess of the Joseon Dynasty, who was forced into exile at the time of Japanese occupation. The movie showcases Princess Deokhye’s struggle with mental illness, loneliness, and her erasure from Korean history.

5.The Chaser

Inspired by the real-life incident of Yoo Young-chul, this film follows the series of murders he committed in the early 2000s. The film also highlights a detective-turned-pimp chasing the killer who preys on women.

6.7:1 Into The Fire

This historical war drama revisits the story of the Korean War, when 71 undertrained and unarmed South Korean student volunteer soldiers defended the Pohang Girls’ Middle School against a North Korean battalion.

7.Miracle In Cell No. 7

The film follows the true incident of a man being falsely accused of the rape and murder of a child before being exonerated in 2008. The film focuses on the mentally challenged man’s life in prison and how he forms friendships while being locked up in a cell.

8.Hope

This film takes inspiration from the infamous Cho Doo-soon case, where an 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 57-year-old man in a public bathroom. The film follows the family’s psychological and emotional struggle in the aftermath of this horrific incident.

9.May 18

Named after the starting date of the Gwangju uprising, the film provides a faithful depiction of the massacre of South Korean civilians by government forces and pays tribute to Gwangju citizens for their courage.

10. The Attorney

This film is loosely based on the legal career of former South Korean president Roh Moo-hyun and follows the Burim case, where 22 students, teachers, and workers were arrested on fabricated charges under the National Security Law.

