From Struggles To Success: Vipin Sharma Opens Up About His Film Journey | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 10, 2026, 16:41 IST

Vipin Sharma opened up on breaking typecasts, navigating industry struggles, and using career lulls to grow as an actor.

Vipin feels the industry is extremely competitive. (Photo Credit: X)

Some actors leave a lasting impression even with limited screen time, and Vipin Sharma is a perfect example. Whether it’s his stern portrayal of Darsheel Safary’s father in Taare Zameen Par or his powerful portrayal of a corrupt bureaucrat in The Family Man Season 3, his performances are hard to forget.

The veteran actor recently spoke about his professional journey and the dynamics of the industry in an interview shared by The Times of India.

Vipin Sharma On Getting Typecasted

Talking about how he is still widely recognised for Taare Zameen Par, Vipin recalled that after the film’s success, he was offered many similar roles. However, he wanted to do something different. He said that breaking typecasting requires courage, which is why he turned down several offers. Speaking from a filmmaker’s perspective, he added that if he were casting a film and an actor refused a role, he would feel disappointed too. “It’s more difficult because you end up losing money, rubbing people the wrong way, and sitting at home. But we all need to respect each other’s aspirations.” he stated.

Vipin further revealed that his decision to wait for the right roles led to a lull in his career. However, he used that time productively by writing two scripts. He hopes to direct one of them next year. He added, “When you love your work, you stay in the battle. You don’t give up and wait for the right things to happen.”

On Industry Dynamics

Vipin Sharma said the industry is extremely competitive. He explained that when someone is successful, they tend to have friends, but when they are not, those bonds often disappear, and that is where the real struggle lies. He recalled that when he first came to Mumbai, he was ‘mauled’ once and that left him uncomfortable and shook his confidence. In those days, actors would roam around with multiple photographs, visiting production houses to meet directors, but he could never bring himself to do that.

Feeling disillusioned with the industry, he did not act for a while, though he stayed connected to the film world. During that time, he studied film abroad, focusing mainly on editing, and attended a story seminar to understand screenplay writing. He said that this phase helped him understand the craft better, and only then did he feel ready to return to showbiz.

First Published: January 10, 2026, 16:41 IST