Frozen With Fear, This Superstar Started Singing Ganga Aarti For Horse Riding Scene

Fans often assume that stars glide through action sequences with ease, but one legendary actor once admitted he was completely petrified while shooting a crucial scene for a 1978 classic.

The moment occurred during a demanding sequence that required him to ride a horse across a high bridge with the river Ganga flowing fiercely below. Out of fear, he started singing Ganga aarti and even kicked the horse.

The actor in question is Amitabh Bachchan, and the film was his hit action-drama Ganga Ki Saugand. During an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, Big B recalled shooting the terrifying horse-riding sequence.

He described how the director had instructed him to sit on a horse and ride across a bridge in Rishikesh. From the moment he sat atop the animal, the sight of the river rushing beneath filled him with pure anxiety.

Amitabh Bachchan shared that he immediately began chanting Ganga aarti out of fear. While still praying, he kicked the horse, and it ran across the bridge. “I saw the Ganga River down there and immediately started singing aarti for the river,” he shared.

Directed by Sultan Ahmed, the film starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role alongside Rekha, Amjad Khan, Prem, IS Johar, Bindu and Anju Mahendru.

Big B essayed the role of Jeeva who is forced to leave the village after he stops a cruel landowner from assaulting an old woman. Years later, he returns to the village and takes revenge on the landowner.

This was not the first time Big B shared a personal experience on KBC. Previously, the superstar recalled his school days and shared an anecdote, leaving the audience in splits.

When a contestant shared that she was made to dress up like a Pandit for a school function, the legendary star revealed he once went to school dressed as ‘murgi ka bacha’.

He recalled, “Main jab nursery mein tha, mujhe murgi ka bachha banaya tha. I was made to dress up wearing wings and all.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s last film was Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan. Looking ahead, he will be seen in the sequel to the 2024 film Kalki 2898 AD.