‘Frustrating’: Anupam Kher Reacts After His Connecting IndiGo Flight Gets Cancelled | Bollywood News

Anupam Kher’s IndiGo flight from Varanasi to Khajuraho was cancelled before Khajuraho International Film Festival, but he stayed positive.

Actor Anupam Kher shared that his IndiGo flight from Varanasi to Khajuraho was cancelled, leaving him stuck ahead of the Khajuraho International Film Festival, where his film Tanvi the Great is set to open the event.

Posting a video on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Anupam said he had flown from Hyderabad to Varanasi and was scheduled to take a connecting flight to Khajuraho. The cancellation, he said, came as a surprise, especially with his film’s screening scheduled for Tuesday.

In the video, Anupam said he usually avoids complaining but felt the situation was frustrating. He also made it clear that he did not believe the cancellation was intentional and accepted that such issues can happen.

FLIGHT CANCELED! 🤓🤣My Grandfather used to say, “Don’t go through a problem twice! Once by thinking about it, and once by going through it!” Came to #Varanasi by @IndiGo6E ! Was to take a connecting flight to #Khajuraho which got cancelled! Frustrating! But decided to make the… pic.twitter.com/wqXb2k1KGN— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 15, 2025

“I don’t complain because I don’t think any person or organisation would do this intentionally. So I want to express my frustration,” he said, adding, “Toh main kya karun (So, what do I do).”

With no other flights available, the actor decided to make the most of the delay. He said he would step out to enjoy a good meal and spend some time in Varanasi before figuring out another way to travel.

“Phir train se jayenge, train jaati hai, by road bhi jasakte hai. Filial toh khana khana chahta soon (We will go by train, could go by road too. For now, I want to have my meal),” he said.

Anupam also spoke about seeing other passengers at the airport looking worried due to the cancellation. Sharing his outlook, he said, “When you are in a situation where nothing is on your hand, then enjoy the situation…I will eat, and I will feel better. I will somehow or other reach tomorrow for the opening of the Khajuraho International Film Festival because our film Tanvi the Great is playing there.”

Along with the video, he wrote, “Flight cancelled! My Grandfather used to say, ‘Don’t go through a problem twice! Once by thinking about it, and once by going through it!’ Came to #Varanasi by @IndiGo6E! Was to take a connecting flight to #Khajuraho which got cancelled! Frustrating!”

He added, “But decided to make the best of it! So will have some nice kachori/chaat/gulab jamun. And also will pray at #Vishwanath ji temple! Har Har Mahadev! #KhajurahoInternationalFilmFestival #Opportunity #TanviTheGreat.”

IndiGo later responded to his post, saying the cancellation was due to weather issues in northern India.

“Dear Anupam Sir, we truly regret that your onward journey did not go as planned today. The severe fog and weather disruptions in the morning today across Varanasi and some other airports in Northern India had an impact on multiple flights across the network, which unfortunately led to the cancellation of your Varanasi–Khajuraho sector,” the airline said.

The airline added, “In order to keep you informed, we had shared timely communication, earlier in the day, on your coordinates registered with us during booking. However, we are deeply touched by your empathetic perspective and calmness of spirit, which truly reflect your positive outlook towards life. Respect! We wish you and your team all the very best for the film festival. May your film receive all the love, appreciation, and wide viewership it truly deserves. We look forward to welcoming you on board again soon and serving you better in the future. ~Team IndiGo.”

On the work front, Anupam was recently seen in Tanvi the Great, which he also directed. The film stars Shubhangi Dutt and released in theatres on July 18. It is his second directorial film.

He will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film. The two have earlier worked together on Hum Aapke Hain Kaun and Vivah. The film will mark Anupam Kher’s 549th project as an actor.

