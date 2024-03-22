শুক্রবার , ২২ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ৮ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
'Fun-filled Entertainer': Sivakarthikeyan Praises Malayalam Superhit Premalu

untitled design 2024 03 22t124713.725 2024 03 3ee2df9930759fa1694421efa39f4e1e


The film is directed by Girish A D.

The film is directed by Girish A D.

The South actor took to his Instagram stories to praise the film, which was recently released in Tamil on March 15.

Malayalam romantic film Premalu is receiving widespread praise from both audiences and critics alike. The latest accolade comes from renowned Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan, who recently took to his social media platforms to express his admiration for the highly acclaimed film.

Following its original release in February, Premalu has emerged as one of the most successful South Indian films of the year, earning praise from viewers for its compelling story and stellar performances. Sivakarthikeyan is the latest addition to the growing list of admirers of the film. Taking to his official Instagram handle, the actor shared his appreciation for the film through his stories, writing, “#Premalu congratulations to the entire team for this fun-filled entertainer.”

whatsapp image 2024 03 22 at 12.48.15 2024 03 007880815b4be624e285ca29d03cfcc7

The Tamil dubbed version of the film premiered last week on Friday, March 15, receiving an overwhelming response from audiences and becoming the second highest-grossing Malayalam film in the state of Tamil Nadu. Reports suggest that Premalu is expected to gross Rs 20 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office. Meanwhile, the Telugu version of the film, released on March 8, also achieved significant success, grossing Rs 10 crore in the Telugu-speaking regions within ten days.

Directed by Girish A D, Premalu features Naslen K. Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles, supported by a talented ensemble cast including Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan M, Meenakshi Raveendran, Akhila Bhargavan, Althaf Salim and Mathew Thomas. The film is produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran under the banners of Bhavana Studios, Fahadh Faasil and Friends and Working Class Hero. Vishnu Vijay has composed the music for the film, while Ajmal Sabu serves as the cinematographer and Akash Joseph Varghese handles editing duties. Premalu currently ranks as the fifth-highest-grossing Malayalam release ever, having been made under a budget of Rs 3 crore and grossing over Rs 120 crore worldwide.

Premalu continues to garner widespread acclaim and commercial success, solidifying its position as one of the standout films of the year in the Malayalam film industry.

