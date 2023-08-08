মঙ্গলবার , ৮ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ২৪শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Gadar 2 Sells More Tickets Than OMG 2; Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Enters Rs 200 Crore Club

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Sells More Tickets Than Akshay Kumar's OMG 2; Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Enters Rs 200 Crore Club

From Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani crossing the Rs 200 crore mark to Gadar 2 seeing bigger advanced sales than OMG 2, here are the biggest headlines of the day.

Approximately 7,700 tickets for Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 have been sold so far reportedly. On the other hand, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has sold over 45,000 tickets for its opening day across the three national chains. Positive word-of-mouth is crucial for its success, especially with competition from Gadar 2 and the adult certification limiting its reach. Gadar 2 is confirmed to have the second biggest opening of the year after Pathaan, and considering its limited budget, it can be a hit.

Karan Johar expressed his gratitude to every member of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as the film surpassed the Rs 200 crore-mark globally. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film has been doing great business in India and internationally. Taking to Instagram, Karan shared the news that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has collected Rs 210 crores and shared a moving note to thank everyone involved.

If a new report is to be believed, Farhan Akhtar will be introducing Ranveer Singh as the new Don in Bollywood. News18 had previously revealed that Ranveer Singh has been roped in to the film. Soon after, it was reported that Ranveer is replacing Shah Rukh Khan as Don in Don 2 and Farhan had already begun work on the new franchise. It is now reported that the filmmaker is set to make the official announcement this week with a teaser.

Popular Sandalwood actor and one of the judges of Dance Karnataka Dance Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana passed away in Bangkok after suffering from a sudden cardiac arrest on Monday. Going by the reports that are coming out, Spandana was in Bangkok for a vacation. And she had only left for Thailand’s capital three days ago.

Sushmita Sen starrer Taali’s trailer has finally released on Monday. The trailer for the upcoming web series was shared by the actress herself on her social handle. This series is about transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant and her battle for third-gender equality. The series will start streaming on August 15.

