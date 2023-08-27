Gadar 2: Sunny Deol On His Film Being Called ‘Anti-Pakistan’: ‘I Think People In Both Countries…’

Sunny Deol’s recently released film Gadar 2 is breaking all box office records and how. Almost after 2 weeks, after it’s release, the film has minted over Rs 440 crores and is racing towards the Rs 500 crores mark. The film has collected Rs 13.75 crores on its third Saturday, thus amounting an overall collection to Rs 439.95 crores at the national ticket window. With this, the film has surpassed the collection of Yash and Sanjay Dutt’s KGF 2 as well. Riding high on the success of the film, Sunny Deol addressed the criticism around the film being ‘anti-Pakistan’.

While speaking with BBC Asian Network, Sunny Deol explained that ever since partition, there has been hatred against one another, “I think people in both countries are like let it all go, we are normal humans on both sides. But throughout the film, whenever I have portrayed any character, I have never run anyone down. I don’t believe in that. Even Tara Singh is not that kind of person, not that kind of character. And I believe in such cinema.”

He added, “But we need to look at cinema, it’s not trying to affect this side or that side. That’s not what we are. We are global, we are for everyone. It’s only when it’s read and spoken by a certain sectors of people, then that thoughts come in time. Majority don’t do that, it’s a handful of people. That’s when the wave comes. Don’t take these films so seriously. There’s so much rubbish happening on digital and even news channels. Cinema comes for entertainment.”

Released on August 11, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead. It is an official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but a turn of events lands Charan Jeet in Pakistan. Tara Singh then returns to Pakistan to save his son.

Several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar among others have also praised the movie. During an #AskSRK session, the Jawan actor admitted he did watch the film and also shared his review. “Gadar 2 dekhi aapne,” a fan asked. Shah Rukh replied, “Yeah loved it!!”

Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar also appreciated the film and shared that it has ‘blown away’ everyone’s mind. “Gadar has blown everyone’s brains away because it was a film which was hugely successful in 2001, and now in 2023, it is breaking every record. I have been so glad for the single screens,” KJo told Indian Express. Not just this, but when asked whom he would message if he hypothetically got his hands on Sunny’s phone, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director joked that he’d text the entire film industry and tell them that ‘this is how it’s done’.