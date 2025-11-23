Gal Gadot Says She Had A Serious Brain Clot While Pregnant With Daugher Ori: ‘Everything Went Blank’ | Hollywood News

Last Updated: November 23, 2025, 19:03 IST

Gal Gadot opens up about her terrifying CVT brain clot diagnosis during late pregnancy, the emergency birth of Ori, and the medical procedure that saved her life.

Gal Gadot has revealed that she suffered a “massive brain clot” while eight months pregnant with her daughter Ori.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has opened up about a terrifying medical emergency she faced last year, revealing that she suffered a “massive brain clot” while eight months pregnant with her daughter Ori. The actor shared the deeply personal account while receiving the Hollywood Icon Award at the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Snow Ball gala.

“My life took an unexpected turn”

Reflecting on the ordeal, Gadot said she was juggling work, motherhood and late-stage pregnancy when she suddenly developed a debilitating headache.

“Last year, my life took an unexpected turn. I was eight months pregnant, juggling family, work and everything in-between when I started to feel the kind of headache that makes the world stop for three weeks,” she recalled, as quoted by Variety.

Her mother encouraged her to get an MRI in February 2024 — a decision that proved lifesaving.

“You need to come to the hospital right now”

Gadot said the results came shockingly fast. “Before we even got back home, my phone rang and my doctor said, ‘You need to come to the hospital right now. It’s serious. You have a massive brain clot.’

From that moment, I just could not understand anything. English was out the window. My husband was speaking to different doctors, and all I could think was — am I going to die? Is this how it feels before you die? Are they going to be able to save me? Is the baby going to be okay?’”

She was diagnosed with cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT), a rare but life-threatening condition caused by a blood clot in the brain’s venous system.

Emergency delivery and life-saving surgery

Within three hours of diagnosis, Gadot’s daughter Ori was delivered. The following morning, as her husband held their newborn, doctors performed the procedure that saved her life.

“When I woke up, I realised that I had been given two gifts — one in my arms, Ori, and one in my heart, a second chance,” she said.

Not the first time she has spoken out

Gadot previously reflected on the ordeal in a heartfelt Instagram post in December, writing about the fragility of life and the immense gratitude she felt for her recovery.

Hollywood honours her resilience

At Thursday night’s gala, where Gadot was honoured with the Hollywood Icon Award, the actor’s story resonated deeply with attendees, highlighting not just her global stardom, but her extraordinary strength off-screen.

