Ganapath Promotions In Delhi: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon Had This Much Fun

The buzz for the action-packed film Ganapath, starring Tiger Shroff and National Film Award winner Kriti Sanon. The team of Ganapath is promoting the film with full vigour and is leaving no stone unturned in order to take the film across the country. Recently, the team entertained the crowd in Delhi as fans went berserk upon seeing their favourite stars on stage. The actors were also welcomed by a huge crowd on the streets outside the promotional venue, with the masses cheering for the duo and expressing their eagerness for the upcoming film.

A video shared by the paparazzi featured Kriti Sanon getting a grand welcome. Later, the actress was seen with Tiger Shroff on the stage as they danced and synced steps. Kriti was seen in a street-style look with white shorts, an oversized half-blazer, and boots. Tiger, on the other hand, was seen wearing a white shirt and black trousers.

Ganapath: A Hero Is Born,’ directed by Vikas Bahl, is presented by Pooja Entertainment in partnership with Good Co. Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl produced the film. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20.

Meanwhile, apart from Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. Talking about working with the megastar, Kriti Sanon said, “Whenever I bump into him, actually anywhere, there is always something to learn from him. Even if you watch him just talk or how he just greets people, he is so warm. You get to learn a lot from him, he is a legend. To be a part of the same film as him is a huge deal. Personally, I did not have scenes with him in this film, I hope in the next film I do,” as quoted by ANI.

Recently, the official trailer was also released, which drew positive feedback from fans. Tiger is introduced as the ‘chosen one’ in the teaser, who is here to save the world. He is presented as a symbol of hope for downtrodden people. Tiger can be seen engaging in high-octane combat scenes in the trailer. He is later joined by Kriti Sanon, a nunchaku expert. The makers intend to deliver a world-class cinematic extravaganza with unprecedented VFX that will appeal to a wide audience. The involvement of Hollywood action stunt director Tim Man, known for his astounding work on blockbusters such as Legacy Of Lies, Triple Threat, and Accident Man increases the frenzy for Ganapath.