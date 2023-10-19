বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৯ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ৩রা কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Ganapath Promotions In Delhi: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon Had This Much Fun

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১৯, ২০২৩ ১২:১৩ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 2023 10 19t113746.658 2023 10 2ac40111a2fc3f833f2d9e12b9ca30b0


Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Last Updated: October 19, 2023, 11:39 IST

Ganapath will be released on October 20. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ganapath will be released on October 20. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon reached New Delhi to promote their film and the duo entertained the crowd.

The buzz for the action-packed film Ganapath, starring Tiger Shroff and National Film Award winner Kriti Sanon. The team of Ganapath is promoting the film with full vigour and is leaving no stone unturned in order to take the film across the country. Recently, the team entertained the crowd in Delhi as fans went berserk upon seeing their favourite stars on stage. The actors were also welcomed by a huge crowd on the streets outside the promotional venue, with the masses cheering for the duo and expressing their eagerness for the upcoming film.

A video shared by the paparazzi featured Kriti Sanon getting a grand welcome. Later, the actress was seen with Tiger Shroff on the stage as they danced and synced steps. Kriti was seen in a street-style look with white shorts, an oversized half-blazer, and boots. Tiger, on the other hand, was seen wearing a white shirt and black trousers.

Ganapath: A Hero Is Born,’ directed by Vikas Bahl, is presented by Pooja Entertainment in partnership with Good Co. Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl produced the film. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20.

Meanwhile, apart from Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. Talking about working with the megastar, Kriti Sanon said, “Whenever I bump into him, actually anywhere, there is always something to learn from him. Even if you watch him just talk or how he just greets people, he is so warm. You get to learn a lot from him, he is a legend. To be a part of the same film as him is a huge deal. Personally, I did not have scenes with him in this film, I hope in the next film I do,” as quoted by ANI.

Recently, the official trailer was also released, which drew positive feedback from fans. Tiger is introduced as the ‘chosen one’ in the teaser, who is here to save the world. He is presented as a symbol of hope for downtrodden people. Tiger can be seen engaging in high-octane combat scenes in the trailer. He is later joined by Kriti Sanon, a nunchaku expert. The makers intend to deliver a world-class cinematic extravaganza with unprecedented VFX that will appeal to a wide audience. The involvement of Hollywood action stunt director Tim Man, known for his astounding work on blockbusters such as Legacy Of Lies, Triple Threat, and Accident Man increases the frenzy for Ganapath.

chirag
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and BollywRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

1243
বাটার চিকেন মিটবল | ছুটির দিনের মেন্যুতে রাখুন স্পেশাল ডিশ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20231019 WA0010
নাগরপুরে দাবি দিবস পালন করেছে ক্ষেতমজুর সমিতি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm UP Stolen
পোষা কুকুর খুন করে ইউপি কার্যালয়ে চুরি
বাংলাদেশ
1697697005 photo
World Cup, Australia vs Pakistan: Steve Smith in search of missing touch | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
gp 20231008173407

শিশুর অনলাইন নিরাপত্তায় কাজ করবে গ্রামীণফোন, টেলিনর ও ইউনিসেফ

 1628379189 photo

I wasn’t sure of the gold, but knew I had thrown my best: Neeraj Chopra | Tokyo Olympics News

 ankahi kahaniyan

Netflix Brings Three Untold Tales of Love With Their New Anthology Ankahi Kahaniya

 khan brother p.p

দর বাড়ার শীর্ষে খান ব্রাদার্স – Corporate Sangbad

 IMG 20230528 WA0041

গোপালগঞ্জে বঙ্গবন্ধুর ‘জুলিও কুরি’ শান্তি পদক প্রাপ্তির সুবর্ণ জয়ন্তী উদযাপন

 Jennifer Aniston Is ‘Back to Work with Her Buddy’ Adam Sandler; Shares Fun BTS Video from Set

Jennifer Aniston Is ‘Back to Work with Her Buddy’ Adam Sandler; Shares Fun BTS Video from Set

 cj 20210815091131 1

বঙ্গবন্ধুর প্রতিকৃতিতে প্রধান বিচারপতির পুষ্পস্তবক অর্পণ

 wm euwheat1

ইউরোপে উষ্ণ আবহাওয়ায় গমের বাম্পার ফলনের পূর্বাভাস

 putin1

কেউ কামড় দিতে চাইলে দাঁত ভেঙে দেব: পুতিন

 1689877554 photo

4th Test: Sensational Zak Crawley ton gives England hope of levelling Ashes | Cricket News