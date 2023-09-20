Ganesh Chaturthi: Salman Khan Performs Aarti With Mom Salma Khan, Helen At Arpita Khan’s House; Watch

Ganesh Chaturthi’s celebration is in full swing. Bollywood celebrities are seen celebrating the festival. Salman Khan also embraced the joyous spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi as he joined the celebrations at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence. The actor shared a heartwarming video of himself performing the Ganesh Aarti, spreading festive cheer among his fans. He also wished fans on the auspicious occasion.

In the video posted on his social media, Salman Khan was seen standing before the Ganesh idol, holding a traditional Aarti plate. He offered prayers to Lord Ganesha, seeking blessings for his family and fans. His mother Salma Khan, father, and Helen were also seen performing aarti. The whole family came together for the celebration. “Ganpati Bappa Morya,” reads the caption. The actor came with Lulia for the celebration. Salman looked dapper in a Prussian blue pathaani suit, while Iulia stepped up her traditional game in a beautiful suit in light lemon shade. She accessorised her look with an emerald green choker and chunky earrings and an oversized silver ring. The rumoured couple refrained from posing alongside each other.

Watch the video here:

Iulia has been rumoured to be in a relationship with the Bollywood star since 2012. Despite the speculations, the duo has chosen to keep their relationship status private, adding to the mystery surrounding their bond.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have dropped the poster of Tiger 3 and announced that it’ll hit the theatres on Diwali 2023. Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan shared the poster of the film and wrote, “Aa raha hoon! #Tiger3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf”. On the other hand, if a report by Siasat is to be believed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Salman Khan are likely to romance in an upcoming movie which will be produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.