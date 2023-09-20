বুধবার , ২০ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৫ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Ganesh Chaturthi: Salman Khan Performs Aarti With Mom Salma Khan, Helen At Arpita Khan’s House; Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২০, ২০২৩ ৪:২৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
salman home


Last Updated: September 19, 2023, 22:27 IST

Salman Khan performs aarti

Salman Khan performs aarti

Salman looked dapper in a Prussian blue pathaani suit as he arrived at Arpita Khan’s residence for the celebrations.

Ganesh Chaturthi’s celebration is in full swing. Bollywood celebrities are seen celebrating the festival. Salman Khan also embraced the joyous spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi as he joined the celebrations at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence. The actor shared a heartwarming video of himself performing the Ganesh Aarti, spreading festive cheer among his fans. He also wished fans on the auspicious occasion.

In the video posted on his social media, Salman Khan was seen standing before the Ganesh idol, holding a traditional Aarti plate. He offered prayers to Lord Ganesha, seeking blessings for his family and fans. His mother Salma Khan, father, and Helen were also seen performing aarti. The whole family came together for the celebration. “Ganpati Bappa Morya,” reads the caption. The actor came with Lulia for the celebration. Salman looked dapper in a Prussian blue pathaani suit, while Iulia stepped up her traditional game in a beautiful suit in light lemon shade. She accessorised her look with an emerald green choker and chunky earrings and an oversized silver ring. The rumoured couple refrained from posing alongside each other.

Watch the video here:

Iulia has been rumoured to be in a relationship with the Bollywood star since 2012. Despite the speculations, the duo has chosen to keep their relationship status private, adding to the mystery surrounding their bond.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have dropped the poster of Tiger 3 and announced that it’ll hit the theatres on Diwali 2023. Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan shared the poster of the film and wrote, “Aa raha hoon! #Tiger3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf”. On the other hand, if a report by Siasat is to be believed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Salman Khan are likely to romance in an upcoming movie which will be produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Commerce Minister Tipu Munschi And Nojibul Boshor Maijbhandari 19 09 2023
বাণিজ্যমন্ত্রীর পদত্যাগ চান নৌকার এমপি মাইজভাণ্ডারি
বাংলাদেশ
1695162653 photo
‘Our team not as bad as…’: Javed Miandad, Misbah ul Haq back Babar Azam | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 8 2
অনিদ্রা, কাশি, অ্যালার্জিতে কাজ করে ম্যাজিকের মতো! জানুন অতি চেনা ঝুমকোলতা ফুলের উপকারিতাBenefits of jhumkolata flower  – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
salman home
Ganesh Chaturthi: Salman Khan Performs Aarti With Mom Salma Khan, Helen At Arpita Khan’s House; Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 vaboo va4303511487u20

মডেল পিয়াসা ও মৌ আক্তার আটক

 studio project 81

All Set for Kojagari Lakshmi Puja? Here Are Some Dos and Don’ts

 received 584911806014999

হালদায় মৎস্য সংরক্ষণ অবদান ‘জাতীয় মৎস্য স্বর্ণ পদক’ পেল ফজলে করিম চৌধুরী

 wm Joe Biden

ইউক্রেনের প্রতি জোরাল সমর্থন বাইডেনের

 New Project 56 1

Air Condition: এসে গেল AC চালানোর দিন, কিন্তু বিদ্যুতের বিল! দিনরাত AC চালালেও বিদ্যুতের বিল কম আসবে কী ভাবে? রইল টিপসHow to reduce electricity bill while using air conditioner use 6 tips

 untitled design 1 67

Truth Behind Jawaharlal Nehru And Edwina Mountbatten’s Relationship

 wm University ctg 1

‘চিত্ত দিয়ে’ গড়ে তোলা ক্যাম্পাসে প্রাণের সম্মিলন

 kareena rrr

School Asks Students to Write Name of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s Son; RRR Song Komaram Bheemudo Ignites Revolutionary Vibe

 rohit shetty 3

Rohit Shetty Directs Powerful Film for Mumbai Police’s ‘Nirbhaya Squad’; Salman, Katrina Laud Initiative

 Jahangir Alam

দুর্নীতি ও অনিয়ম: জাহাঙ্গীর আলমকে দুদকে তলব – Corporate Sangbad