Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar REVEAL Their Son Zehaan’s Face For The First Time; See Here

After nearly three years of marital bliss, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar had welcomed their first child, a baby boy in May 2023. They had later named their kid Zehaan. Ever since then, fans have been curious to catch a glimpse of their bundle of joy. And finally, the parents chose to reveal Zehaan face during their Umrah.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, Gauahar Khan shared a picture and a video of little Zehaan. In the picture, Gauahar and Zaid can be seen holding their son, in front of the Kaaba.

On the other hand, the video clip captured Zehaan smiling, as the video zoomed out to show their parents interacting with him. She penned the caption, “Just wanted to give our little prince’ first Salaam to the world from the house of the Almighty! May he be pleased with our SonShine! Ameen. Our Zehaan (black heart and earth emojis). Request for continued positivity, love and blessings for him. Lots of love.”

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcomed their baby boy in May of the previous year. The couple joyfully announced the arrival of their son through a heartwarming post, sharing the news with their followers. The post conveyed, “It’s a boy. As Salaam U Alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived on the 10th of May 2023 to make us realize what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents, Zaid and Gauahar (sic).”

Previously, in an interaction with Hauterrfly, Gauahar shared that she drove herself to the hospital on the day of her delivery. “I had my doctor’s appointment and we were going and just then, my contractions began. And I was driving and I drove to my delivery with my husband next to me. We reached the hospital at 4:30 and he (Zeehan) was born at 9:30. I drove to my delivery,” she revealed.

On Mother’s Day, Zaid Darbar expressed his gratitude and love for his wife, Gauahar Khan, by sharing an endearing photograph of their adorable infant on his Instagram account. In his heartfelt message, Zaid wrote, “My biggest blessing #allahummabaariklahu. I am so grateful to the almighty for making this possible. I’m so indebted to my beautiful and strong wife for giving me the gift of being a dad to our lil angel.”